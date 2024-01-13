 Dell G3 15 3500 (d560256win9bl) Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
Home Laptops in India Dell Laptop Dell G3 15 3500 D560256WIN9BL Laptop

Dell G3 15 3500 D560256WIN9BL Laptop

Dell G3 15 3500 D560256WIN9BL Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 92,500 in India with Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell G3 15 3500 D560256WIN9BL Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell G3 15 3500 D560256WIN9BL Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 13 January 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
DellG3153500(D560256WIN9BL)Laptop(CoreI710thGen/16GB/1TB256GBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_Capacity_16GB
1/1 DellG3153500(D560256WIN9BL)Laptop(CoreI710thGen/16GB/1TB256GBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_Capacity_16GB
Key Specs
₹92,500
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.34 Kg weight
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹77,490 24% OFF
Buy Now

Dell G3 15 3500 D560256WIN9BL Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell G3 15 3500 D560256WIN9BL Laptop in India is Rs. 92,500.  At Amazon, the Dell G3 15 3500 D560256WIN9BL Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 77,490.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

24% off

Dell New G15 5515 Gaming Laptop

Dell New G15-5515 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen5-5600H, Win 11 + MSO'21, 16Gb Gddr4, 512Gb SSD, Nvidia RTX 3050 (4Gb Gddr6), 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD AG 250 Nits 120Hz, Backlit KB Orange, 2.57Kgs
₹102,522 ₹77,490
Buy Now
Out of Stock
43% off

Dell Gaming G15 5525 AMD R7 6800H 16GB 512GB SSD NVIDIA RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 15 6 39 62Cms FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits Windows 11 MSO 21 Phantom Grey with speckles 2 51Kgs D560821WIN9B

Dell Gaming G15 5525, AMD R7-6800H, 16GB, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6), 15.6" 39.62Cms FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits, Windows 11 + MSO'21, Phantom Grey with speckles, 2.51Kgs D560821WIN9B
₹162,377 ₹93,003
Buy Now
15% off

Dell 15 2021 Intel i7 11800H Gaming Laptop

Dell 15 (2021) Intel i7-11800H Gaming Laptop, 16GB, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 + MS Office, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti 4GB, 15.6 inches FHD, Backlit KB Orange, Dark Shadow Grey (G15 5511, D560546WIN9B), 2.65kg
₹114,359 ₹97,500
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Dell G3 15 3500 D560256win9bl Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • 51 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • Full HD Anti-glare Display
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • LED
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • No
  • 141 ppi
General Information
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • Black
  • 21.6 Millimeter thickness
  • 15 3500 (D560256WIN9BL)
  • 64-bit
  • 365.5 x 254 x 21.6 mm
  • 2.34 Kg weight
  • Dell
Memory
  • 1
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • 2933 Mhz
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • No
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphone
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 4.0
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 Ti
  • Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen)
  • 4 GB
  • 2.5 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Gaming Keyboard
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 5400 RPM
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Dell

14% OFF
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
9% OFF
Dell Inspiron 15 3515
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
Dell Alienware X17 R1 D569936WIN9
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 32 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 17.3 Inches Display Size
24% OFF
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 D560905WIN9S
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 16 Inches Display Size
Dell Laptops

Dell G3 15 3500 D560256WIN9BL Laptop Competitors

22% OFF
Acer Swift 5 SF514 52T 864F NX GU4SI 005
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
25% OFF
HP Omen 15 dc1093tx 7NM78PA
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
37% OFF
Asus ROG Strix G731GT AU059T Laptop
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB RAM DDR4
  • 17.3 Inches Display Size
17% OFF
Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LU HN183T Laptop
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

Dell G3 15 3500 D560256WIN9BL Laptop News

CES 2024

CES 2024: PC makers bet on artificial intelligence to rekindle sales, take on Apple

13 Jan 2024
laptop

Amazon Prime Prime Day Sale 2023 deals on laptops - Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more

15 Jul 2023
Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1

Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy

12 Jan 2023
Dell XPS 13 Plus

Dell just launched its MacBook Pro-killing XPS 13 Plus laptop in India, prices are surprising

20 Jul 2022
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Dell G3 15 3500 D560256win9bl Laptop