Dell G3 15 3500 (d560261win9bl) Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell G3 15 3500 D560261WIN9BL Laptop

Dell G3 15 3500 D560261WIN9BL Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 103,794 in India with Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell G3 15 3500 D560261WIN9BL Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell G3 15 3500 D560261WIN9BL Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Dell G3 15 3500 (D560261WIN9BL) Laptop (Core I7 10th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Dell G3 15 3500 D560261WIN9BL Laptop in India is Rs. 103,794.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Dell G3 15 3500 D560261WIN9BL Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i7-10750H

Dell G3 15 3500 (d560261win9bl) Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Latest Update

Dell G3 15 3500 D560261win9bl Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display

  • Thickness

    22 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    366 x 254 x 22 mm

  • Model

    15 3500 (D560261WIN9BL)

  • Colour

    Black

  • Weight

    2.3 Kg weight

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM speed

    2933 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    2x8 Gigabyte

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphone

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Speakers

    Built-in Dual Speakers

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader (3-in-1)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1660 Ti

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    2.6 Ghz

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    English International Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
