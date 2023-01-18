 Dell G3 15 (d560351win9be) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

    Dell G3 15 D560351WIN9BE

    Dell G3 15 D560351WIN9BE

    Dell G3 15 D560351WIN9BE is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 86,990 in India with Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell G3 15 D560351WIN9BE from HT Tech. Buy Dell G3 15 D560351WIN9BE now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹86,990
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen)
    256 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2.3 Kg
    See full specifications
    Dell G3 15 (d560351win9be) Summary

    Dell G 3 15, one of Dell's gaming laptops, was launched in 2020. The laptop is powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor with Windows 10 Home operating system. With 22.7x380x258 mm dimensions, the laptop weighs 2.53 kg and is one of the thinnest laptops in Dell G series. The webcam is integrated with widescreen HD (720p) with a dual array digital microphone. The keyboard is a standard full-size spill-resistant keyboard with a numeric keyboard. The backlit keyboard is optional. The dual fans help the machine stay cool for longer gaming hours. The battery is 4 cell smart Lithium-Ion with quick charging options. The laptop comes with a fingerprint reader on the power button. The laptop comes in Licorice Black, Recon Blue and Alpine White. Price

    The laptop price starts from Rs 73,990 onwards. The price varies based on the configuration of the laptop. Storage

    The storage configuration varies from 256 GB SSD to 1 TB 5400 RPM speed. The dual-drive configuration of SSD and HDD is also available for the laptop. Display

    The 15-inch Full HD display comes with 1920x1080 pixels resolution. The IPS anti glare LED screen is backlit and wide-viewing for a better gaming experience. Processor

    The laptop is powered by 8th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 HQ Quad core processors with Windows 10 Home operating system. The NVidia GeForce graphic card helps realistic gameplay with immersive on-screen experience. The RAM configuration varies from 4GB to 8GB DDR4. Rivals

    Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, Asus TUF Gaming F15, Apple MacBook Air MD760HN/B, HP Omen 15-CE071TX, Acer Swift X, Dell Latitude 5175 are some of the top competitors to Dell G3 15. Other features

    The Wireless features of the laptop are 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Band 2.4&5 GHz, MU-MIMO/80Mhz and 1x1 Gigabit Ethernet. The two front firing speakers with Waves-Maxx Audio Pro offer a better audio experience while gaming. The machine is provided the slots of 1x2-in-1 SD/micromedia card, 2xSuperSpeed USB 3.1 Type A, 1xUSB 2.0, 1xPower/DC in jack, 1xHDMI 2.0, 1xGigabit Ethernet RJ-45 and 1xHeadphone/mic. One Noble lock slot is provided.

    Dell G3 15 D560351win9be Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • No
    • 141 ppi
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 120 Hz
    • LED
    General Information
    • 64-bit
    • Black
    • G3 15 (D560351WIN9BE)
    • 366 x 254 x 22  mm
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • Dell
    • 2.3 Kg
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    • 32 GB
    • 2933 Mhz
    • 2x8 Gigabyte
    • 2
    • 16 GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • 720p HD
    • Yes
    • Built-in Microphone
    • Waves Maxx Audio
    • Built-in Speakers
    Networking
    • 5.0
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • Yes
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650
    • Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen)
    • 2.6 Ghz
    • 4 GB
    Peripherals
    • No
    • Yes
    • English International Keyboard
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • No
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 2
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    • 256 GB
    • SATA
    • 5400 RPM
    Dell G3 15 D560351win9be