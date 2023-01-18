Dell G3 15 (d560351win9be) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Dell G 3 15, one of Dell's gaming laptops, was launched in 2020. The laptop is powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor with Windows 10 Home operating system. With 22.7x380x258 mm dimensions, the laptop weighs 2.53 kg and is one of the thinnest laptops in Dell G series. The webcam is integrated with widescreen HD (720p) with a dual array digital microphone. The keyboard is a standard full-size spill-resistant keyboard with a numeric keyboard. The backlit keyboard is optional. The dual fans help the machine stay cool for longer gaming hours. The battery is 4 cell smart Lithium-Ion with quick charging options. The laptop comes with a fingerprint reader on the power button. The laptop comes in Licorice Black, Recon Blue and Alpine White. Price



The laptop price starts from Rs 73,990 onwards. The price varies based on the configuration of the laptop. Storage



The storage configuration varies from 256 GB SSD to 1 TB 5400 RPM speed. The dual-drive configuration of SSD and HDD is also available for the laptop. Display



The 15-inch Full HD display comes with 1920x1080 pixels resolution. The IPS anti glare LED screen is backlit and wide-viewing for a better gaming experience. Processor



The laptop is powered by 8th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 HQ Quad core processors with Windows 10 Home operating system. The NVidia GeForce graphic card helps realistic gameplay with immersive on-screen experience. The RAM configuration varies from 4GB to 8GB DDR4. Rivals



Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, Asus TUF Gaming F15, Apple MacBook Air MD760HN/B, HP Omen 15-CE071TX, Acer Swift X, Dell Latitude 5175 are some of the top competitors to Dell G3 15. Other features



The Wireless features of the laptop are 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Band 2.4&5 GHz, MU-MIMO/80Mhz and 1x1 Gigabit Ethernet. The two front firing speakers with Waves-Maxx Audio Pro offer a better audio experience while gaming. The machine is provided the slots of 1x2-in-1 SD/micromedia card, 2xSuperSpeed USB 3.1 Type A, 1xUSB 2.0, 1xPower/DC in jack, 1xHDMI 2.0, 1xGigabit Ethernet RJ-45 and 1xHeadphone/mic. One Noble lock slot is provided.