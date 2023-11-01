 Dell Inspiron 14 5420 (icc C782539win8) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/2 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
Dell Inspiron 14 5420 ICC C782539WIN8 Laptop

Dell Inspiron 14 5420 ICC C782539WIN8 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 87,490 in India with Intel Core i7-1255U (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 14 5420 ICC C782539WIN8 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 14 5420 ICC C782539WIN8 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹87,490
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i7-1255U (12th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.55 Kg weight
Dell Inspiron 14 5420 ICC C782539WIN8 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell Inspiron 14 5420 ICC C782539WIN8 Laptop in India is Rs. 87,490.

The starting price for the Dell Inspiron 14 5420 ICC C782539WIN8 Laptop in India is Rs. 87,490.  At Amazon, the Dell Inspiron 14 5420 ICC C782539WIN8 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 70,590.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver.

DELL Inspiron 7425 2in1 Laptop

DELL Inspiron 7425 2in1 Laptop - AMD Ryzen7-5825U, Windows 11+MSO'21, 16 GB GDDR4, 512GB SSD, 14"/35.56Cms FHD+ Touch 250 nits, Active Pen, Backlit KB + FPR (D560733WIN9P, 1.7Kgs)
₹116,364 ₹70,590
Buy Now
Dell Inspiron 14 5420 Icc C782539win8 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • FHD+ (1920 x 1200) Anti-Glare Non-Touch 250nits WVA Display with ComfortView Support
  • No
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 157 ppi
General Information
  • 1.55 Kg weight
  • 314 x 227.50 x 19 mm
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Dell
  • 19 Millimeter thickness
  • 5420 (ICC-C782539WIN8)
  • Platinum Silver
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 16 GB
  • 2
  • 3200
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Dual array microphone
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Waves Maxx Audio Pro
  • 1080
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.2
  • 6
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX570
  • 4.7 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-1255U (12th Gen)
  • 2 GB
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Precision mylar-touchpad
  • Titan Grey English International Keyboard
  • Yes
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
More from Dell
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
₹ 74,990
₹99,190
Dell Inspiron 15 3515
(1 TB HDD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
₹ 42,199
₹46,000
Dell Alienware X17 R1 D569936WIN9
(1 TB SSD,32 GB DDR4 RAM,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)
₹ 289,699
₹457,647
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 D560905WIN9S
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,16 Inches (40.64 cm) Display Size)
₹ 70,590
₹116,364
Dell Inspiron 14 5420 ICC C782539WIN8 Laptop Competitors
Acer Swift 5 SF514 52T 864F NX GU4SI 005
(512 GB SSD,8 GB LPDDR3 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
₹ 72,990
₹99,990
HP Omen 15 dc1093tx 7NM78PA
(1 TB HDD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
₹ 84,818
₹89,471
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 Laptop
(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
₹ 89,412
MSI GF63 Thin 10SCXR 1617IN Laptop
(256 GB SSD1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
₹ 59,990
₹95,990
Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
Dell Inspiron 14 5420 ICC C782539WIN8 Laptop News

laptop
Amazon Prime Prime Day Sale 2023 deals on laptops - Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more
15 Jul 2023
Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
12 Jan 2023
Dell XPS 13 Plus
Dell just launched its MacBook Pro-killing XPS 13 Plus laptop in India, prices are surprising
20 Jul 2022
    Dell Inspiron 14 5420 Icc C782539win8 Laptop