Dell Inspiron 15 3501 (d560355win9bl) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 3501 D560355WIN9BL Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 3501 D560355WIN9BL Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 38,494 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 15 3501 D560355WIN9BL Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 15 3501 D560355WIN9BL Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹38,494
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen)
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.83 Kg weight
8 Hrs
Dell Inspiron 15 3501 D560355WIN9BL Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell Inspiron 15 3501 D560355WIN9BL Laptop in India is Rs. 38,494.

The starting price for the Dell Inspiron 15 3501 D560355WIN9BL Laptop in India is Rs. 38,494.  At Amazon, the Dell Inspiron 15 3501 D560355WIN9BL Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 36,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Dell Inspiron 15 3501 D560355win9bl Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 8 Hrs
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • 141 ppi
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
  • LED
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
General Information
  • 355 x 248 x 17.9 mm
  • Dell
  • 15 3501 (D560355WIN9BL)
  • 1.83 Kg weight
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 64-bit
  • Black
  • 17.9 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 2
  • 4 GB
  • 2666 Mhz
  • DDR4
  • 2x2 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Built-in Speakers
  • 720p HD
  • No
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Yes
Networking
  • 4
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • Yes
  • 4.1
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 1.2 Ghz
  • Intel UHD
  • Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • 5400 RPM
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
