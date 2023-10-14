 Dell Inspiron 15 3505 (d560485win9be) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
Dell Inspiron 15 3505 D560485WIN9BE Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 3505 D560485WIN9BE Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 38,990 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3450U Processor , 7 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 15 3505 D560485WIN9BE Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 15 3505 D560485WIN9BE Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹38,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3450U
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.83 Kg weight
7 Hrs
Dell Inspiron 15 3505 D560485WIN9BE Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell Inspiron 15 3505 D560485WIN9BE Laptop in India is Rs. 38,990.  It comes in the following colors: Accent Black. ...Read More

The starting price for the Dell Inspiron 15 3505 D560485WIN9BE Laptop in India is Rs. 38,990.  It comes in the following colors: Accent Black.

Dell Inspiron 15 3505 (D560485WIN9BE) Laptop (AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Dell Inspiron 15 3505 D560485win9be Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 7 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • LED
  • 141 ppi
  • Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display with 2-Sided Narrow Border
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
General Information
  • 1.83 Kg weight
  • Accent Black
  • 15 3505 (D560485WIN9BE)
  • 20 Millimeter thickness
  • Dell
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 64-bit
  • 364 x 249 x 20 mm
Memory
  • 2x4 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 2
  • 2666 Mhz
  • 16 GB
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • Built-in Speakers
  • Waves Maxx Audio Pro
  • 720p HD
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Yes
Networking
  • 5
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 4.1
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • AMD Radeon Vega
  • 2.1 Ghz
  • AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3450U
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Standard English Keyboard with Numeric Keypad
  • No
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
Storage
  • 256 GB
