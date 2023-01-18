 Dell Inspiron 15 3505 (d560616win9se) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

    Dell Inspiron 15 3505 D560616WIN9SE

    Dell Inspiron 15 3505 D560616WIN9SE is a laptop, available price is Rs 45,990 in India with AMD Quad-Core Ryzen 5 Processor Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 15 3505 D560616WIN9SE from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 15 3505 D560616WIN9SE now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹45,990
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Quad-Core Ryzen 5 Processor
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    amazon
    ₹ 46,790 M.R.P. ₹59,101
    Dell Inspiron 15 3505 (D560616WIN9SE) Price in India

    Dell Inspiron 15 3505 (D560616WIN9SE) price in India starts at Rs.45,990. The lowest price of Dell Inspiron 15 3505 (D560616WIN9SE) is Rs.46,790 on amazon.in which is available in Soft Mint colour.

    Dell Inspiron 15 3505 D560616win9se Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • AMD Quad-Core Ryzen 5 Processor
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 7 Hrs
    • 3 Cell
    Display Details
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • No
    • Full HD LED Backlit, Anti-glare Display
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    General Information
    • 364 x 249 x 20  mm
    • Soft Mint
    • 64-bit
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 2
    • 2666 Mhz
    • 2x4 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • Built-in Speakers
    • Waves Maxx Audio Pro
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Built-in Microphone
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • 4.1
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    Performance
    • 2.1 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • No
    • Standard Notebook Keyboard
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • No
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    Dell Inspiron 15 3505 D560616win9se