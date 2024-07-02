 Dell Inspiron 15 3510 (d560717win9b) Laptop (intel Pentium Quad Core/4 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(20 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
DellInspiron153510(D560717WIN9B)Laptop(IntelPentiumQuadCore/4GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_4GB

Dell Inspiron 15 3510 D560717WIN9B Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 3510 D560717WIN9B Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 39,799 in India with Intel Pentium Silver - N5030 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 15 3510 D560717WIN9B Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 15 3510 D560717WIN9B Laptop now with free delivery.
Carbon Black
256 GB
Dell Inspiron 15 3510 (D560717WIN9B) Laptop (Intel Pentium Quad Core/4 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Dell Inspiron 15 3510 D560717WIN9B Laptop in India is Rs. 39,799.  It comes in the following colors: Carbon Black. The status of Dell Inspiron 15 3510 D560717WIN9B Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11

SSD Capacity

256 GB

Processor

Intel Pentium Silver - N5030

Dell Inspiron 15 3510 (d560717win9b) Laptop (intel Pentium Quad Core/4 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Dell Inspiron 15 3510 D560717win9b Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 2/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Features

    HD Display

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    909 x 597 x 48 mm

  • Thickness

    48 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    1.80 Kg weight

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Model

    3510 (D560717WIN9B)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11

  • Colour

    Carbon Black

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    16 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1*4 Gigabyte

  • Speakers

    Built-In Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Microphones

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Integrated

  • Clockspeed

    1.1 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Pentium Silver - N5030

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
