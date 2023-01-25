 Dell Inspiron 15 3511 Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Dell Laptop Dell Inspiron 15 3511

    Dell Inspiron 15 3511

    Dell Inspiron 15 3511 is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 59,500 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 15 3511 from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 15 3511 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153757/heroimage/dell-3511-d560662win9be-153757-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153757/images/Design/dell-3511-d560662win9be-153757-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153757/images/Design/dell-3511-d560662win9be-153757-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153757/images/Design/dell-3511-d560662win9be-153757-v1-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153757/images/Design/dell-3511-d560662win9be-153757-v1-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹59,500
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.8 Kg weight
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹59,500
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 59,490 M.R.P. ₹87,056
    Buy Now

    Dell Laptops Prices in India

    Dell laptops price in India starts from Rs.21,990. HT Tech has 234 Dell Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Dell laptops price in India starts from Rs.21,990. HT Tech has 234 Dell Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Dell Inspiron 15 3511 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 3 Cell
    • 65 W
    • 7 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    • 7 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • No
    • 141 ppi
    • FHD WVA AG Narrow Border
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    General Information
    • Carbon Black
    • 3511 (D560662WIN9BE)
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 64-bit
    • 358 x 189 x 23.5  mm
    • Dell
    • 23.5 Millimeter thickness
    • 1.8 Kg weight
    Memory
    • 2666 Mhz
    • 2*4 Gigabyte
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    • 2
    • DDR4
    • 16 GB
    Multimedia
    • Built-In Speakers
    • Yes
    • Waves Maxx Audio Pro
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    • 720p
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    • 5.0
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    • Intel UHD
    • 4.2 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • English International Non Keyboard
    • Touchpad
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • 256 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Dell Inspiron 15 3511