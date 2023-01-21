 Dell Inspiron 15 3515 Price in India(21 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

    Home Laptop Finder Dell Laptop Dell Inspiron 15 3515

    Dell Inspiron 15 3515

    Dell Inspiron 15 3515 is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 52,490 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5-3450U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 15 3515 from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 15 3515 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 21 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹52,490
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5-3450U
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.83 Kg weight
    Key Specs
    ₹52,490
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5-3450U
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    amazon
    ₹ 51,500 M.R.P. ₹66,501
    Dell Laptops Prices in India

    Dell laptops price in India starts from Rs.21,990. HT Tech has 234 Dell Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Dell Inspiron 15 3515 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 3 Cell
    • 6 Hrs
    • 6 Hrs
    • 65 W
    Display Details
    • No
    • LED
    • 60 Hz
    • 141 ppi
    • 16:9
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • FHD Anti-glare LED Backlight Non-Touch Narrow Border WVA Display
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    General Information
    • Dell
    • Platinum Silver
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • 1.83 Kg weight
    • 3515 (D560526WIN9S)
    • 19 Millimeter thickness
    • 367 x 249 x 19  mm
    Memory
    • 8 GB
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    • 2400 Mhz
    • DDR4
    • 1
    Multimedia
    • Waves Maxx Audio Pro
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    • Built-In Speakers
    • 720p
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • 5.1
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 2.1 Ghz
    • AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5-3450U
    • 4
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • AMD Radeon Vega 8
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • English International Chiclet Keyboard with Numeric Keypad
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    • 256 GB
    • 1 TB
    • M.2/Optane
    • 5400 RPM
    • 256 GB
    Dell Inspiron 15 3515