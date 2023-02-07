 Dell Inspiron 15 3520 Price in India(07 February, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

    Dell Inspiron 15 3520

    Dell Inspiron 15 3520

    Dell Inspiron 15 3520 is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 71,000 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 15 3520 from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 15 3520 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 07 February 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹71,000
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.65 Kg weight
    See full specifications
    Dell laptops price in India starts from Rs.21,990. HT Tech has 234 Dell Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Dell Inspiron 15 3520 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 250 nits
    • 141 ppi
    • No
    • FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 120 Hz
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    General Information
    • 1.65 Kg weight
    • 20 Millimeter thickness
    • 3520 (D560880WIN9S)
    • Windows 11
    • 358 x 234 x 20  mm
    • Dell
    • Platinum Silver Aluminium
    Memory
    • 8 GB
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 1
    • 2 GB
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Built-In Microphones
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 720p
    • Built-In Speakers
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 3.3 Ghz
    • 2 GB
    • NVIDIA GeForce MX550
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
    • 10
    Peripherals
    • Touchpad
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Ports
    • 1
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • No
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • 512 GB
    Dell Inspiron 15 3520