Dell Inspiron 15 3530 (in3530nm1nn001ors1) Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 3530 IN3530NM1NN001ORS1 Laptop Dell Inspiron 15 3530 IN3530NM1NN001ORS1 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 67,590 in India with Intel Core i5-1335U (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 15 3530 IN3530NM1NN001ORS1 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 15 3530 IN3530NM1NN001ORS1 Laptop now with free delivery.