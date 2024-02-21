 Dell Inspiron 15 3576 (b566108win9) Laptop (core I3 7th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
Home Laptops in India Dell Laptop Dell Inspiron 15 3576 B566108WIN9 Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 3576 B566108WIN9 Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 3576 B566108WIN9 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 35,499 in India with Intel Core i3-7020U (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 15 3576 B566108WIN9 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 15 3576 B566108WIN9 Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 21 February 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
DellInspiron153576(B566108WIN9)Laptop(CoreI37thGen/4GB/1TB/Windows10/2GB)_Capacity_4GB
1/1 DellInspiron153576(B566108WIN9)Laptop(CoreI37thGen/4GB/1TB/Windows10/2GB)_Capacity_4GB
Key Specs
₹35,499
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-7020U (7th Gen)
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.4 Kg weight
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹35,500 7% OFF
Buy Now

Dell Inspiron 15 3576 B566108WIN9 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell Inspiron 15 3576 B566108WIN9 Laptop in India is Rs. 35,499.  At Amazon, the Dell Inspiron 15 3576 B566108WIN9 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 35,500.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

7% off

Dell Inspiron 3493 Intel 10th Gen i3 1005G1 14 inches 35cm HD Thin and Light Laptop

Dell Inspiron 3493 Intel 10th Gen i3-1005G1 14 inches(35cm) HD Thin and Light Laptop (4GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10 + MS Office/HD Graphics/Silver) D560193WIN9SE, 1.7Kg
₹38,182 ₹35,500
Buy Now
Out of Stock
19% off

Dell Inspiron 3511Laptop

Dell Inspiron 3511Laptop - Intel i3-1115G4, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6"/39.62Cms FHD WVA AG, Windows 11 + Office 21 (Carbon Black, 1.8Kgs, D560743WIN9B)
₹47,390 ₹38,499
Buy Now
34% off

DELL New Inspiron 3511 Laptop

DELL New Inspiron 3511 Laptop,11th Gen Intel Core I3-1115G4, Windows 11 + MSO'21, 8Gb, 512Gb SSD, 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD WVA Ag, Platinum Silver (D560749Win9S, 1.8Kgs)
₹58,800 ₹38,790
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Dell Inspiron 15 3576 B566108win9 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Power Supply

    40 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

Display Details

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare IPS Display

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

General Information

  • Weight

    2.4 Kg weight

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Colour

    Black

  • Thickness

    23.6 Millimeter thickness

  • Model

    15 3576 (B566108WIN9)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    380 x 260.3 x 23.6 mm

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

Memory

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

Multimedia

  • Speakers

    Dual Tuned Speakers

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Microphone Type

    Single Digital Microphone

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    Waves MaxxAudio Pro

Networking

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Performance

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon 520

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-7020U (7th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    2.3 Ghz

  • Graphics Memory

    2 GB

Peripherals

  • Drive Type

    DVD Writer

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Optical Drive

    DVD R/W Writer

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

Ports

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

Storage

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD type

    SATA
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Dell

7% OFF
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
9% OFF
Dell Inspiron 15 3515
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
Dell Alienware X17 R1 D569936WIN9
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 32 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 17.3 Inches Display Size
27% OFF
Dell Vostro 5625
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 16 Inches Display Size
Dell Laptops

Dell Inspiron 15 3576 B566108WIN9 Laptop Competitors

22% OFF
Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DE011UIN
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
34% OFF
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 C563104WIN9
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
12% OFF
Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IML05 81WB012DIN Laptop
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
HP 15s eq2143au
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus launched. Know all about them.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Launched; Know price, key features and specifications

12 Oct 2023
Know how you can update your Aadhaar card from home.

How to update Aadhaar Card

21 Nov 2023
iQOO Z7 Pro has been launched. Know all about it.

iQOO Z7 Pro launched; Check key specs, price, and features

12 Oct 2023
Are you a photographer? Then check out these must-have mobile apps to enhance your pictures.

Top 5 Best Camera apps in 2023

09 Nov 2023
Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12

Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12: Know the best flagship Android phone under Rs. 80000 budget

12 Oct 2023
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Tech Videos

Dell Inspiron 15 3576 B566108WIN9 Laptop News

Alienware, gaming monitors

Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India

21 Feb 2024
CES 2024

CES 2024: PC makers bet on artificial intelligence to rekindle sales, take on Apple

13 Jan 2024
laptop

Amazon Prime Prime Day Sale 2023 deals on laptops - Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more

15 Jul 2023
Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1

Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy

12 Jan 2023
Dell XPS 13 Plus

Dell just launched its MacBook Pro-killing XPS 13 Plus laptop in India, prices are surprising

20 Jul 2022
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹82,490
₹124,590
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook Go 15 E510MA EJ001W Laptop

4 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹27,300
₹48,500
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹58,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Dell Inspiron 15 3576 B566108win9 Laptop