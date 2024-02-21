 Dell Inspiron 15 3593 (d560312win9se) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
Dell Inspiron 15 3593 D560312WIN9SE Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 3593 D560312WIN9SE Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 56,962 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 15 3593 D560312WIN9SE Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 15 3593 D560312WIN9SE Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 21 February 2024
DellInspiron153593(D560312WIN9SE)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
1/1 DellInspiron153593(D560312WIN9SE)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
Key Specs
₹56,962
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.02 Kg weight
₹51,800 12% OFF
Buy Now

Dell Inspiron 15 3593 D560312WIN9SE Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell Inspiron 15 3593 D560312WIN9SE Laptop in India is Rs. 56,962.  At Amazon, the Dell Inspiron 15 3593 D560312WIN9SE Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 51,800.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

Price too High?
Dell Inspiron 15 3593 D560312win9se Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

Display Details

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

General Information

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Weight

    2.02 Kg weight

  • Thickness

    22 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    340 x 258 x 22 mm

  • Model

    15 3593 (D560312WIN9SE)

Memory

  • Memory Layout

    2x4 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • RAM speed

    2666 Mhz

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

Multimedia

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Speakers

    Built-in Dual Speakers

  • Sound Technologies

    Waves Maxx Audio Pro

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphone

Networking

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader (3-in-1)

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

Others

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Performance

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD

  • Clockspeed

    1.0 Ghz

Peripherals

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    English International Keyboard

Ports

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB
Latest Laptops

    Dell Inspiron 15 3593 D560312win9se Laptop