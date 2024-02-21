 Dell Inspiron 15 (d560826win9g) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
Home Laptops in India Dell Laptop Dell Inspiron 15 D560826WIN9G Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 D560826WIN9G Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 D560826WIN9G Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 77,990 in India with Intel Core i5-11260H (11th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 15 D560826WIN9G Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 15 D560826WIN9G Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 21 February 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
DellInspiron15(D560826WIN9G)Laptop(CoreI511thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_BatteryLife_6Hrs
1/1 DellInspiron15(D560826WIN9G)Laptop(CoreI511thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_BatteryLife_6Hrs
Key Specs
₹77,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-11260H (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.44 Kg weight
6 Hrs
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹74,190 31% OFF
Buy Now

Dell Inspiron 15 D560826WIN9G Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell Inspiron 15 D560826WIN9G Laptop in India is Rs. 77,990.  At Amazon, the Dell Inspiron 15 D560826WIN9G Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 74,190.  It comes in the following colors: Specter Green with Speckles.

31% off

Dell Inspiron 5620 Laptop

Dell Inspiron 5620 Laptop, Intel Core I5-1240P Processor, 16Gb DDR4, 512Gb SSD, Nvidia MX570 (2Gb GDDR6)/ 16" (40.64cm) FHD+ Display/Win 11+ MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Platinum Silver/Thin & Light- 1.8kg
₹107,703 ₹74,190
Buy Now
Out of Stock
17% off

Dell Vostro 5625 Laptop

Dell Vostro 5625 Laptop, AMD Ryzen R7-5825U, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 16.0" (40.64Cms) FHD+ with 16:10 Aspect Ratio, Backlit KB + FPR, Win 11 + MSO'21, McAfee 15 Months, Titan Grey, 1.91Kgs
₹89,990 ₹74,880
Buy Now
23% off

Dell New G15 5515 Gaming Laptop

Dell New G15-5515 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen5-5600H, Win 11 + MSO'21, 16Gb Gddr4, 512Gb SSD, Nvidia RTX 3050 (4Gb Gddr6), 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD AG 250 Nits 120Hz, Backlit KB Orange, 2.57Kgs
₹102,522 ₹78,490
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Dell Inspiron 15 D560826win9g Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery life

    6 Hrs

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

Display Details

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

General Information

  • Weight

    2.44 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 11

  • Colour

    Specter Green with Speckles

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Model

    (D560826WIN9G)

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    357.1 x 272 x 21 mm

  • Thickness

    21 Millimeter thickness

Memory

  • RAM speed

    2933 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    16 GB

Multimedia

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Audio Solution

    Waves Maxx Audio Pro

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphones

  • Video Recording

    720

Networking

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

Performance

  • Clockspeed

    2.6 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-11260H (11th Gen)

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

Peripherals

  • Keyboard

    Keyboard Orange

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

Ports

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Dell

7% OFF
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
9% OFF
Dell Inspiron 15 3515
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
Dell Alienware X17 R1 D569936WIN9
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 32 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 17.3 Inches Display Size
27% OFF
Dell Vostro 5625
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 16 Inches Display Size
Dell Laptops

Dell Inspiron 15 D560826WIN9G Laptop Competitors

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM LPDDR4X
  • 13.3 Inches Display Size
38% OFF
MSI GF63 Thin 10SCXR 1617IN Laptop
  • 256 GB SSD1 TB HDD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
25% OFF
Asus ZenBook Flip 13 UX363EA HP562WS Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 13.3 Inches Display Size
11% OFF
HP Pavilion 15 EG2036TU 6D4K8PA
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

iQOO Z7 Pro has been launched. Know all about it.

iQOO Z7 Pro launched; Check key specs, price, and features

12 Oct 2023
Are you a photographer? Then check out these must-have mobile apps to enhance your pictures.

Top 5 Best Camera apps in 2023

09 Nov 2023
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus launched. Know all about them.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Launched; Know price, key features and specifications

12 Oct 2023
Know how you can update your Aadhaar card from home.

How to update Aadhaar Card

21 Nov 2023
Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12

Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12: Know the best flagship Android phone under Rs. 80000 budget

12 Oct 2023
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Tech Videos

Dell Inspiron 15 D560826WIN9G Laptop News

Alienware, gaming monitors

Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India

21 Feb 2024
CES 2024

CES 2024: PC makers bet on artificial intelligence to rekindle sales, take on Apple

13 Jan 2024
laptop

Amazon Prime Prime Day Sale 2023 deals on laptops - Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more

15 Jul 2023
Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1

Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy

12 Jan 2023
Dell XPS 13 Plus

Dell just launched its MacBook Pro-killing XPS 13 Plus laptop in India, prices are surprising

20 Jul 2022
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹82,490
₹124,590
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook Go 15 E510MA EJ001W Laptop

4 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹27,300
₹48,500
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹58,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Dell Inspiron 15 D560826win9g Laptop