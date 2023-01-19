 Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (d560905win9s) Price in India(19 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

    Dell Inspiron 16 7620 D560905WIN9S

    Dell Inspiron 16 7620 D560905WIN9S

    Dell Inspiron 16 7620 D560905WIN9S is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 87,500 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 16 7620 D560905WIN9S from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 16 7620 D560905WIN9S now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹87,500
    16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2.10 Kg weight
    Key Specs
    ₹87,500
    16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    ₹ 87,500 M.R.P. ₹110,888
    Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (D560905WIN9S) Price in India

    Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (D560905WIN9S) price in India starts at Rs.87,500. The lowest price of Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (D560905WIN9S) is Rs.87,500 on amazon.in which is available in Platinum Silver colour.

    Dell Inspiron 16 7620 D560905win9s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16" (40.64 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 6 Cell
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • FHD+ WVA AG Touch 60 Hz LBL 300 Nits With ComfortView Plus Dell Active Pen
    • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    • 138 ppi
    • Yes
    • 60 Hz
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    General Information
    • 356 x 251 x 18  mm
    • 18 Millimeter thickness
    • 7620 (D560905WIN9S)
    • 2.10 Kg weight
    • Windows 11
    • Platinum Silver
    • Dell
    Memory
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 8 GB
    • 32 GB
    • 1
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Built-In Speakers
    • Built-In Microphones
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 720p
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 3.3 Ghz
    • Intel Integrated
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • 512 GB
    Dell Inspiron 16 7620 D560905win9s