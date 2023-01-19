 Dell Vostro 14 3400 (d552214win9d) Price in India(19 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

    Dell Vostro 14 3400 D552214WIN9D

    Dell Vostro 14 3400 D552214WIN9D is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 58,675 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 14 3400 D552214WIN9D from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 14 3400 D552214WIN9D now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹58,675
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.59 Kg
    Dell Vostro 14 3400 (D552214WIN9D) Price in India

    Dell Vostro 14 3400 (D552214WIN9D) price in India starts at Rs.58,675. The lowest price of Dell Vostro 14 3400 (D552214WIN9D) is Rs.65,000 on amazon.in which is available in Dune colour.

    Dell Vostro 14 3400 D552214win9d Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • FHD WVA AG Narrow Border
    • 157 ppi
    General Information
    • 14 3400 (D552214WIN9D)
    • Dell
    • Windows 11
    • Dune
    • 328 x 239 x 20  mm
    • 1.59 Kg
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 16 GB
    • DDR4
    • 1
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 720
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • Intel Integrated
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    • 4.2 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    • 2
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Dell Vostro 14 3400 D552214win9d