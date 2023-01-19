Dell Vostro 14 3400 (d552214win9d) Price in India(19 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell New Vostro 3400 Laptop
Dell New Vostro 3400 Laptop Intel I5-1135G7, 16Gb Ddr4, 512Gb Ssd, Windows 11+Mso'21, 14 Inches (35.56 Cms) Fhd Ag, Dune,1.59Kgs (D552214Win9D)
₹65,000
₹78,990
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.
Dell Vostro 14 3400 (D552214WIN9D) price in India starts at Rs.58,675. The lowest price of Dell Vostro 14 3400 (D552214WIN9D) is Rs.65,000 on amazon.in which is available in Dune colour.
Dell Vostro 14 3400 (D552214WIN9D) price in India starts at Rs.58,675. The lowest price of Dell Vostro 14 3400 (D552214WIN9D) is Rs.65,000 on amazon.in which is available in Dune colour.