 Dell Vostro 14 3405 (d552134win9be) Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
DellVostro143405(D552134WIN9BE)Laptop(AMDDualCoreRyzen3/4GB/1TB/Windows10)_BatteryLife_10Hrs

Dell Vostro 14 3405 D552134WIN9BE Laptop

Dell Vostro 14 3405 D552134WIN9BE Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 31,490 in India with AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 14 3405 D552134WIN9BE Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 14 3405 D552134WIN9BE Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Dell Vostro 14 3405 (D552134WIN9BE) Laptop (AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3/4 GB/1 TB/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Dell Vostro 14 3405 D552134WIN9BE Laptop in India is Rs. 31,490.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Dell Vostro 14 3405 D552134WIN9BE Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Silver
₹31,700
Check Details
Dell Vostro 14 3405 D552134win9be Laptop Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 Nx Kdesi 004 Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Transparent Silver
₹32,990
Check Details
Dell Vostro 14 3405 D552134win9be Laptop Asus Vivobook 15 X515ja Bq322ws Laptop

Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD
  • Starfall Grey
₹30,990
Check Details
Dell Vostro 14 3405 D552134win9be Laptop Infinix Inbook X1 Slim Xl21 Laptop

HP 15s eq2143au 50M62PA Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Natural Silver
₹31,990
Check Details
Dell Vostro 14 3405 D552134win9be Laptop Hp 15s Eq2143au 50m62pa Laptop
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U

Dell Vostro 14 3405 (d552134win9be) Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Latest Update

Dell Vostro 14 3405 D552134win9be Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
10
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery life

    10 Hrs

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    112 ppi

  • Display Features

    HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Colour

    Black

  • Model

    14 3405 (D552134WIN9BE)

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    329 x 240 x 20 mm

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Weight

    1.59 Kg weight

  • Thickness

    20 Millimeter thickness

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • Memory Layout

    2x2 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    16 GB

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphone

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Sound Technologies

    Waves Maxx Audio Pro

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader (3-in-1)

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon

  • Processor

    AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U

  • Clockspeed

    2.6 Ghz

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    English International Non Keyboard

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Dell Laptop   /   Dell Vostro 14 3405 D552134WIN9BE Laptop

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Dell Laptop   /   Dell Vostro 14 3405 D552134WIN9BE Laptop

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Dell Vostro 14 3405 D552134win9be Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender