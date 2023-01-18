Dell Vostro 15 3500 (d584007win8) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Dell Vostro 15 3500 (d584007win8) Summary

Dell Vostro 15 3500, one of the Vostro series by Dell, was launched in 2021. The 15.6-inch Full HD display comes with 1920x1080 pixels resolution. The 20 mm thin laptop weighs 1.78 kg and the light weight makes it very portable. The data is protected with a TPM 2.0 chip that encrypts sensitive information. The Dell Mobile Connect feature helps connect the laptop with Android or smartphone. The feature allows connecting multiple devices and applications with the laptop to help the user stay focused. The keyboard is English International non-backlit with a numeric keypad. The laptop comes in Dune colour.



Price



The price of Dell Vostro 15 3500 starts from Rs 45,989 onwards.



Storage



The 8GB memory laptop has the storage of 256GB M.2 PCle NVMe solid-state drive and 1TB SATA Hard Drive with 5400 rpm speed.



Display



The display is 15.6-inch Full HD with 1920x1080 pixel resolution. The LED-backlit non-touch narrow border WVA display is equipped with an anti-glare feature.



Processor



The laptop is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with a 6MB Cache with a processor speed of 4.1 GHz. The operating system is Windows 10 Home Single Language, English. The video card is Intel UHD graphics with shared graphics memory.



Rivals



Dell Inspiron 14, Infinix InBook X1 Slim, Asus VivoBook 15 X510UF, Dell Latitude 7480, Acer Aspire 7, Acer Aspire Vero are some of the top competitors to Dell Vostro 15 3500.



Other features



802.11 ac 1x1 WiFi and Bluetooth are connectivity features. The fingerprint sensor is optional. The machine is provided with 1 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C, 1 HDMI 1.4, 1 Ethernet RJ-45 LAN, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and 1 headset jack ports. There are also slots for one 3-in-1 SD media card and one wedge-shaped lock slot. These ports and slots help the user to connect with various devices and enable seamless working. The primary battery is 3 Cell 42 WHr integrated battery. The laptop is provided with a webcam and internal mic. The laptop comes with McAfee Multi-Device Security 15-month subscription.



