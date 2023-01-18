 Dell Vostro 15 3500 (d584007win8) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

    Dell Vostro 15 3500 D584007WIN8

    Dell Vostro 15 3500 D584007WIN8

    Dell Vostro 15 3500 D584007WIN8 is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 64,890 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 15 3500 D584007WIN8 from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 15 3500 D584007WIN8 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹64,890
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.78 Kg
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Dell Vostro 15 3500 (d584007win8) Summary

    Dell Vostro 15 3500, one of the Vostro series by Dell, was launched in 2021. The 15.6-inch Full HD display comes with 1920x1080 pixels resolution. The 20 mm thin laptop weighs 1.78 kg and the light weight makes it very portable. The data is protected with a TPM 2.0 chip that encrypts sensitive information. The Dell Mobile Connect feature helps connect the laptop with Android or smartphone. The feature allows connecting multiple devices and applications with the laptop to help the user stay focused. The keyboard is English International non-backlit with a numeric keypad. The laptop comes in Dune colour.

    Price

    The price of Dell Vostro 15 3500 starts from Rs 45,989 onwards.

    Storage

    The 8GB memory laptop has the storage of 256GB M.2 PCle NVMe solid-state drive and 1TB SATA Hard Drive with 5400 rpm speed.

    Display

    The display is 15.6-inch Full HD with 1920x1080 pixel resolution. The LED-backlit non-touch narrow border WVA display is equipped with an anti-glare feature.

    Processor

    The laptop is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with a 6MB Cache with a processor speed of 4.1 GHz. The operating system is Windows 10 Home Single Language, English. The video card is Intel UHD graphics with shared graphics memory.

    Rivals

    Dell Inspiron 14, Infinix InBook X1 Slim, Asus VivoBook 15 X510UF, Dell Latitude 7480, Acer Aspire 7, Acer Aspire Vero are some of the top competitors to Dell Vostro 15 3500.

    Other features

    802.11 ac 1x1 WiFi and Bluetooth are connectivity features. The fingerprint sensor is optional. The machine is provided with 1 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C, 1 HDMI 1.4, 1 Ethernet RJ-45 LAN, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and 1 headset jack ports. There are also slots for one 3-in-1 SD media card and one wedge-shaped lock slot. These ports and slots help the user to connect with various devices and enable seamless working. The primary battery is 3 Cell 42 WHr integrated battery. The laptop is provided with a webcam and internal mic. The laptop comes with McAfee Multi-Device Security 15-month subscription.

    Dell Vostro 15 3500 D584007win8 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 141 ppi
    • LED
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • Full HD Anti-Glare LED Backlit Non-Touch Narrow Border WVA Display
    • No
    General Information
    • Dell
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • Dune
    • 15 3500 (D584007WIN8)
    • 1.78 Kg
    • 363.96 x 249 x 19.9  mm
    • 64-bit
    Memory
    • 1
    • 2666 Mhz
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    • 8 GB
    • 1x8 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 720p HD
    • Yes
    • Waves Maxx Audio
    • Built-in Speakers
    • No
    • Built-in Microphone
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • 4.0
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Intel Iris Xe
    • Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 1.2 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • No
    • Yes
    • English International Keyboard with numeric Keypad
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • No
    Ports
    • 2
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • 5400 RPM
    • SATA
    • 1 TB
    Dell Vostro 15 3500 D584007win8