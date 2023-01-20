 Dell Vostro 15 3590 (d583001win8) Price in India(20 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

    Dell Vostro 15 3590 D583001WIN8

    Dell Vostro 15 3590 D583001WIN8

    Dell Vostro 15 3590 D583001WIN8 is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 45,934 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 15 3590 D583001WIN8 from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 15 3590 D583001WIN8 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹45,934
    15 Inches (38.1 cm)
    Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen)
    4 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1366 x 768 Pixels
    2.17 Kg
    Dell laptops price in India starts from Rs.21,990. HT Tech has 234 Dell Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Dell Vostro 15 3590 D583001win8 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15" (38.1 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 10 Hrs
    • 10 Hrs
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 15 Inches (38.1 cm)
    • 1366 x 768 Pixels
    • LED
    • No
    • 104 ppi
    • HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
    General Information
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • Dell
    • 15 3590 (D583001WIN8)
    • 2.17 Kg
    • 64-bit
    • 380 x 258 x 20  mm
    • Black
    Memory
    • 2666 Mhz
    • 16 GB
    • 4 GB
    • 2
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    • 2x2 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • 720p HD
    • Yes
    • No
    • Built-in Microphone
    • Built-in Dual Speakers
    • Waves Maxx Audio
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • 5.0
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    Performance
    • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel UHD
    • 1.2 Ghz
    • Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen)
    Peripherals
    • English International Non Keyboard
    • No
    • Yes
    • No
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    Storage
    • 5400 RPM
    • 1 TB
    • SATA
    Dell Vostro 15 3590 D583001win8