Dell Vostro 3405 (d552202win9d) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell 14 2021 AMD Ryzen 5 3450U Laptop
Dell 14 (2021) AMD Ryzen 5-3450U Laptop 8Gb, 256Gb Ssd, Windows 10 + Ms Office, Vega Graphics, 14.0 Inches (35.56 Cms) Fhd Display/ Dune Color (Vostro 3405, D552202Win9D)
₹44,400
₹63,444
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.
Dell Vostro 3405 (D552202WIN9D) price in India starts at Rs.40,890. The lowest price of Dell Vostro 3405 (D552202WIN9D) is Rs.44,400 on amazon.in which is available in Dune colour.
Dell Vostro 3405 (D552202WIN9D) price in India starts at Rs.40,890. The lowest price of Dell Vostro 3405 (D552202WIN9D) is Rs.44,400 on amazon.in which is available in Dune colour.