Dell Vostro 3420 M552322WIN9S Laptop Price in India (11 October, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews | dell Laptop

Dell Vostro 3420 M552322WIN9S Laptop

Dell Vostro 3420 M552322WIN9S Laptop is a laptop, available price is Rs 58,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 3420 M552322WIN9S Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 3420 M552322WIN9S Laptop now with free delivery.
Titan Grey (metal)
512 GB
Price : ₹58,990 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Dell Vostro 3420 (M552322WIN9S) Laptop (Core I5 12th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Dell Vostro 3420 M552322WIN9S Laptop in India is Rs. 58,990 . It comes in the following colors: Titan Grey (Metal).

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Processor

Intel Core i5-1235U

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Capacity

16 GB

Dell Vostro 3420 (m552322win9s) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Dell Vostro 3420 M552322win9s Laptop Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
10
Performance
8
Battery
8
Display
8
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery Capacity

    54 Hrs

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery life

    6 Hrs

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Features

    FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare LED Backlight Non-Touch Narrow Border WVA Display

  • Weight

    1.48 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Model

    3420 (M552322WIN9S)

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Thickness

    23 Millimeter thickness

  • Colour

    Titan Grey (Metal)

  • Series

    Vostro

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Expandable Memory

    16 GB

  • Memory Layout

    2*8 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Microphone Type

    Built In Microphone

  • Audio Solution

    Waves Maxx Audio

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built In Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)

  • Clock-speed

    4.2 Ghz

  • Number of Cores

    10

  • Keyboard

    English International Keyboard

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes, English International Backlit Keyboard

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • VGA Port

    No

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • HDMI Ports

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Last updated date: 07 October 2024
