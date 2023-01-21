 Dell Vostro 3420 Price in India(21 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

    Dell Vostro 3420

    Dell Vostro 3420

    Dell Vostro 3420 is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 41,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1215U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 3420 from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 3420 now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 21 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154424/heroimage/dell-3420-d552325win9be-154424-v1-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹41,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i3-1215U
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.48 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    amazon
    ₹ 41,990 M.R.P. ₹57,858
    Dell Vostro 3420 Price in India

    Dell Vostro 3420 price in India starts at Rs.41,990. The lowest price of Dell Vostro 3420 is Rs.41,990 on amazon.in which is available in Carbon Black colour.

    Dell Vostro 3420 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • FHD WVA AG Narrow Border 250 Nits
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 157 ppi
    • 250 nits
    • No
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    General Information
    • 323 x 220 x 19  mm
    • Carbon Black
    • Windows 11
    • 19 Millimeter thickness
    • Dell
    • 3420 (D552325WIN9BE)
    • 1.48 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    Memory
    • 8 GB
    • 1
    • 16 GB
    • DDR4
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • DDR4
    • 2666 Mhz
    Multimedia
    • Built-In Speakers
    • Built-In Microphones
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 720p
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 0.8 Ghz
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 6
    • Intel Core i3-1215U
    • Intel Integrated
    Peripherals
    • Standard Keyboard
    • Touchpad
    Ports
    • No
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • 512 GB
    Dell Vostro 3420