Dell Vostro 3425 (d552267win9s) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Vostro 3425 D552267WIN9S Laptop Dell Vostro 3425 D552267WIN9S Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 51,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5625U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 3425 D552267WIN9S Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 3425 D552267WIN9S Laptop now with free delivery.