 Dell Vostro 3510 Price in India(19 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

    Home Laptop Finder Dell Laptop Dell Vostro 3510

    Dell Vostro 3510

    Dell Vostro 3510 is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 32,990 in India with Intel Pentium Gold - 7505 Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 3510 from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 3510 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154163/heroimage/dell-3510-d585046win8-154163-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154214/images/Design/dell-3510-bts-icc-d585051win8-154214-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154214/images/Design/dell-3510-bts-icc-d585051win8-154214-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154214/images/Design/dell-3510-bts-icc-d585051win8-154214-v1-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154214/images/Design/dell-3510-bts-icc-d585051win8-154214-v1-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹32,990
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Pentium Gold - 7505
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.69 Kg weight
    amazon
    ₹ 32,990 M.R.P. ₹53,962
    Dell Vostro 3510 Price in India

    Dell Vostro 3510 price in India starts at Rs.32,990. The lowest price of Dell Vostro 3510 is Rs.32,990 on amazon.in which is available in Carbon colour.

    Dell Vostro 3510 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 3 Cell
    • 41 W
    Display Details
    • 141 ppi
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • FHD WVA AG Narrow Border
    • No
    General Information
    • 1.69 Kg weight
    • 3510 (D585046WIN8)
    • Dell
    • Carbon
    • 19 Millimeter thickness
    • Windows 11
    • 358 x 235 x 19  mm
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 16 GB
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    • 1
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    • Built-In Speakers
    • 720p
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • Intel Integrated
    • 2
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel Pentium Gold - 7505
    • 2.0 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Standard Keyboard
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • No
    • 1
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • 256 GB
    Dell Vostro 3510