 Dell Xps 12 (xpsu12 8000crbfb) Laptop (core I7 4th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 8 1) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
Home Laptops in India Dell Laptop Dell XPS 12 XPSU12 8000CRBFB Laptop

Dell XPS 12 XPSU12 8000CRBFB Laptop

Dell XPS 12 XPSU12 8000CRBFB Laptop is a Windows 8.1 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 58,490 in India with Intel Core i7-4510U (4th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell XPS 12 XPSU12 8000CRBFB Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell XPS 12 XPSU12 8000CRBFB Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 13 January 2024
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
DellXPS12(XPSU12-8000CRBFB)Laptop(CoreI74thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows81)_Capacity_8GB
DellXPS12(XPSU12-8000CRBFB)Laptop(CoreI74thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows81)_DisplaySize_12.5Inches(31.75cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P122871/heroimage/-122871-large-1.jpg_DellXPS12(XPSU12-8000CRBFB)Laptop(CoreI74thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows81)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P122871/heroimage/-122871-large-1.jpg_DellXPS12(XPSU12-8000CRBFB)Laptop(CoreI74thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows81)_3
1/4 DellXPS12(XPSU12-8000CRBFB)Laptop(CoreI74thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows81)_Capacity_8GB
2/4 DellXPS12(XPSU12-8000CRBFB)Laptop(CoreI74thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows81)_DisplaySize_12.5Inches(31.75cm)"
3/4 DellXPS12(XPSU12-8000CRBFB)Laptop(CoreI74thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows81)_2"
View all Images 4/4 DellXPS12(XPSU12-8000CRBFB)Laptop(CoreI74thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows81)_3"
Key Specs
₹58,490
12.5 Inches (31.75 cm)
Intel Core i7-4510U (4th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 8.1 Professional
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.52 Kg weight
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Dell XPS 12 XPSU12 8000CRBFB Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell XPS 12 XPSU12 8000CRBFB Laptop in India is Rs. 58,490.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

Dell XPS 12 (XPSU12-8000CRBFB) Laptop (Core I7 4th Gen/8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 8 1)

(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR3,12.5 Inches (31.75 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Dell Xps 12 Xpsu12 8000crbfb Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 6 Cell
  • 50 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 12.5 Inches (31.75 cm)
  • 176 ppi
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Yes
  • LED
  • Full HD LED Display
General Information
  • 315 x 213 x 20 mm
  • 64-bit
  • Windows 8.1 Professional
  • 20 Millimeter thickness
  • 12 (XPSU12-8000CRBFB)
  • 1.52 Kg weight
  • Dell
  • Silver
Memory
  • 1600 Mhz
  • 1 x 8 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • DDR3
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • Internal Microphone
  • Waves MaxxAudio Pro
  • No
  • Yes
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
  • HD 720p
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • 4.0
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • Yes
Others
  • No
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel HD 4400
  • 2.0 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-4510U (4th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture support
  • No
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Dell

14% OFF
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
9% OFF
Dell Inspiron 15 3515
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
Dell Alienware X17 R1 D569936WIN9
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 32 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 17.3 Inches Display Size
24% OFF
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 D560905WIN9S
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 16 Inches Display Size
Dell Laptops

Dell XPS 12 XPSU12 8000CRBFB Laptop Competitors

32% OFF
Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IIL05 Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
20% OFF
HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
8% OFF
HP Pavilion 15 eh1101AU 4X7E6PA
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
22% OFF
HP Victus 16 e0162AX 4N0W7PA Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 16.1 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

Dell XPS 12 XPSU12 8000CRBFB Laptop News

CES 2024

CES 2024: PC makers bet on artificial intelligence to rekindle sales, take on Apple

13 Jan 2024
laptop

Amazon Prime Prime Day Sale 2023 deals on laptops - Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more

15 Jul 2023
Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1

Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy

12 Jan 2023
Dell XPS 13 Plus

Dell just launched its MacBook Pro-killing XPS 13 Plus laptop in India, prices are surprising

20 Jul 2022
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Dell Xps 12 Xpsu12 8000crbfb Laptop