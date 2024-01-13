Dell Xps 12 (xpsu12 8000crbfb) Laptop (core I7 4th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 8 1) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell XPS 12 (XPSU12-8000CRBFB) Laptop (Core I7 4th Gen/8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 8 1)
(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR3,12.5 Inches (31.75 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Dell XPS 12 XPSU12 8000CRBFB Laptop in India is Rs. 58,490. It comes in the following colors: Silver.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.