Dell Xps 13 Plus 9320 (d560075win9s) Price in India(17 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 D560075WIN9S Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 D560075WIN9S is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 215,000 in India with Intel Core i7-1260P (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 D560075WIN9S from HT Tech. Buy Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 D560075WIN9S now with free delivery.