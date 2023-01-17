 Dell Xps 13 Plus 9320 (d560075win9s) Price in India(17 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

    Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 D560075WIN9S

    Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 D560075WIN9S

    Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 D560075WIN9S is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 215,000 in India with Intel Core i7-1260P (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 D560075WIN9S from HT Tech. Buy Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 D560075WIN9S now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 (D560075WIN9S) Price in India

    Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 (D560075WIN9S) price in India starts at Rs.215,000. The lowest price of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 (D560075WIN9S) is Rs.180,390 on amazon.in which is available in Platinum Silver colour.

    Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 (D560075WIN9S) price in India starts at Rs.215,000. The lowest price of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 (D560075WIN9S) is Rs.180,390 on amazon.in which is available in Platinum Silver colour.

    Dell Xps 13 Plus 9320 D560075win9s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13.4" (34.04 cm) display, 3840 x 2160 px
    Battery
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 13.4 Inches (34.04 cm)
    • Yes
    • 329 ppi
    • 3840 x 2160 Pixels
    • UHD+ Display / Touch
    General Information
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • Platinum Silver
    • 13 Plus 9320 (D560075WIN9S)
    • 1.23 Kg
    • 295.30 x 199 x 15.2  mm
    • Dell
    Memory
    • 16 GB
    • 5200 Mhz
    • 4*4 Gigabyte
    • 4
    • LPDDR5
    • LPDDR5
    Multimedia
    • Built-In Speakers
    • 720p
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • Intel Core i7-1260P (12th Gen)
    • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    • Intel Iris Xe
    • 3.4 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • US International Keyboard
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Dell Xps 13 Plus 9320 D560075win9s