Dell Xps 17 9700 (d560030win9s) Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell XPS 17 9700 D560030WIN9S Laptop

Dell XPS 17 9700 D560030WIN9S Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 257,490 in India with Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell XPS 17 9700 D560030WIN9S Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell XPS 17 9700 D560030WIN9S Laptop now with free delivery.
Silver
1 TB
Dell XPS 17 9700 (D560030WIN9S) Laptop (Core I7 10th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Dell XPS 17 9700 D560030WIN9S Laptop in India is Rs. 257,490.  It comes in the following colors: Silver. The status of Dell XPS 17 9700 D560030WIN9S Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

17 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i7-10750H

Dell Xps 17 9700 D560030win9s Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
10
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    6 Cell

  • Display Resolution

    3840 x 2400 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Ultra HD+ InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflective Display

  • Display Size

    17 Inches (43.18 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Pixel Density

    266 ppi

  • Weight

    2.11 Kg weight

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Model

    17 9700 (D560030WIN9S)

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    374 x 248 x 19.5 mm

  • Thickness

    19.5 Millimeter thickness

  • RAM speed

    2933 Mhz

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Memory Layout

    2x4 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    Waves Maxx Audio Pro

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphone

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader (3-in-1)

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Clockspeed

    2.6 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen)

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Keyboard

    English International Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

