 Do Mate 2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Do Mate 2

    Do Mate 2

    Do Mate 2 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 8,490 in India with 13 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Do Mate 2 from HT Tech. Buy Do Mate 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33983/heroimage/135368-v1-do-mate-2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33983/images/Design/135368-v1-do-mate-2-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33983/images/Design/135368-v1-do-mate-2-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33983/images/Design/135368-v1-do-mate-2-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33983/images/Design/135368-v1-do-mate-2-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,490
    16 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP + 0.3 MP
    8 MP
    2900 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Add to compare
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Do Mate 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 2900 mAh
    • 13 MP + 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 2900 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 152 mm
    • 9 mm
    • Rose Gold
    • 73 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 960 pixels
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • TFT
    • 188 ppi
    • 75.56 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Do
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Mate 2
    • August 30, 2019 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Spreadtrum SC9850
    • Mali-T820 MP1
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Do Mate 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Do Mate 2 in India?

    Do Mate 2 price in India at 4,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 0.3 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9850; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2900 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Do Mate 2?

    How many colors are available in Do Mate 2?

    What is the Do Mate 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Do Mate 2 Waterproof?

    View More

    Do Mate 2