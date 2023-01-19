Do Mate 2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Do Mate 2 Do Mate 2 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 8,490 in India with 13 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Do Mate 2 from HT Tech. Buy Do Mate 2 now with free delivery.