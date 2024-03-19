 Domo Slate Sl30 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। domo Tablet
DOMO Slate SL30

DOMO Slate SL30 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) tablet, available price is Rs 5,509 in India with Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on DOMO Slate SL30 from HT Tech. Buy DOMO Slate SL30 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹5,509
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
1 GB
470 grams
DOMO Slate SL30 Price in India

The starting price for the DOMO Slate SL30 in India is Rs. 5,509.  This is the DOMO Slate SL30 base model with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

DOMO Slate SL30

(1 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Domo Slate Sl30 Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • TalkTime

    Up to 2 Hours(2G)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Standby time

    Up to 72 Hours(2G)

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Thickness

    11 mm

  • Width

    168 mm

  • Weight

    470 grams

  • Colours

    Black

  • Height

    241 mm

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    73.31 %

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Brand

    DOMO

  • Launch Date

    May 24, 2019 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    Slate SL30

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available, 2G: Available

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT6582

  • Graphics

    Mali-400 MP2

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Architecture

    32 bit

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
    Domo Slate Sl30