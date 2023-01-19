 Doogee S88 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Doogee S88 Pro

    Doogee S88 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 31,500 in India with 21 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 10000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Doogee S88 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Doogee S88 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹31,500
    128 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    21 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP
    16 MP
    10000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Key Specs
    ₹31,500
    128 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    21 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP
    10000 mAh
    Doogee S88 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 10000 mAh
    • 21 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 24W
    • Li-Polymer
    • 10000 mAh
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 23 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 23 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 16 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation
    • 5260 x 3972 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 85.5 mm
    • 372 grams
    • Fire Orange, Army Green, Mineral Black
    • 171.6 mm
    • 18.7 mm
    Display
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 66.26 %
    • 409 ppi
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Doogee
    • S88 Pro
    • Yes
    • October 14, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: not supported in India,
      4G: Available (doesn't support Indian bands),
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G not supported in India, 4G (doesn't support Indian bands), 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio P70
    • 6 GB
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 21MP + 8MP + 8MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Doogee S88 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Doogee S88 Pro in India?

    Doogee S88 Pro price in India at 31,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (21 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P70; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 10000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Doogee S88 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Doogee S88 Pro?

    How long does the Doogee S88 Pro last?

    What is the Doogee S88 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Doogee S88 Pro Waterproof?

    Doogee S88 Pro