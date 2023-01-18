 Elephone P9000 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Elephone P9000

    Elephone P9000 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Elephone P9000 from HT Tech. Buy Elephone P9000 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Elephone P9000 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 22 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 22 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 500 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 500 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • Black
    • 145 grams
    • 148.4 mm
    • 73.2 mm
    • 7.3 mm
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 76.59 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 401 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    General
    • Elephone
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • April 21, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • P9000
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • 4 GB
    • MediaTek MT6755M
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Back
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Elephone P9000 FAQs

    What is the price of the Elephone P9000 in India?

    Elephone P9000 price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6755M; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Elephone P9000?

    How many colors are available in Elephone P9000?

    How long does the Elephone P9000 last?

    What is the Elephone P9000 Battery Capacity?

    Is Elephone P9000 Waterproof?

    View More

    Elephone P9000