 Forme P6 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Forme Phones Forme P6

Forme P6

Forme P6 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 3,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor , 1700 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Forme P6 from HT Tech. Buy Forme P6 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
FormeP6_Display_4.7inches(11.94cm)
FormeP6_Display_4.7inches(11.94cm)
Key Specs
₹3,999
4 GB
4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz
8 MP
2 MP
1700 mAh
Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
1 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹3,999
4 GB
4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
8 MP
1700 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Forme P6 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1700 mAh
  • 8 MP
  • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
  • 2 MP
Battery
  • 1700 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Single
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
Design
  • White
Display
  • 234 ppi
  • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
  • 960 x 540 pixels
  • TFT
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
  • Forme
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • P6
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi
  • Yes
  • Yes
Performance
  • MediaTek MT6589
  • 1 GB
  • Quad core, 1.2 GHz
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 4 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Forme P6 FAQs

What is the price of the Forme P6 in India?

Forme P6 price in India at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6589; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1700 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Forme P6?

How many colors are available in Forme P6?

What is the Forme P6 Battery Capacity?

Is Forme P6 Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Forme P6