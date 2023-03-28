 Forme W350 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Forme W350 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,245 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 800 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Forme W350 from HT Tech. Buy Forme W350 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25493/heroimage/forme-w350-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25493/images/Design/forme-w350-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
Key Specs
₹1,245
32 MB
2.0 inches (5.08 cm)
0.3 MP
800 mAh
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹1,245
32 MB
2.0 inches (5.08 cm)
0.3 MP
800 mAh
See full specifications
Forme Phones Prices in India

Forme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.550. HT Tech has 127 Forme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Forme W350 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 800 mAh
  • 0.3 MP
  • 2.0 inches (5.08 cm)
Battery
  • 800 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Yes
  • 640 x 480 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom
  • Single
Design
  • Black, Blue, White
  • 11 mm
  • 108 mm
  • 44 mm
Display
  • 141 ppi
  • 2.0 inches (5.08 cm)
  • 176 x 220 pixels
  • 26.49 %
  • TFT
General
  • Forme
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    2G: Available
  • W350
  • May 5, 2015 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Yes, Music Formats: MIDI, MP3
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • microUSB
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • microUSB
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Smart TV Features
  • 0.3 MP
Special Features
  • Yes, Limited
  • Yes
  • WhatsApp
  • Yes
  • Calculator, Converter, World clock, Calendar, To-Do, Alarm
  • Yes, WAP
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 32 MB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Forme W350 FAQs

What is the Forme W350 Battery Capacity?

Forme W350 has a 800 mAh battery.

Is Forme W350 Waterproof?

