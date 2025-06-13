Apple to launch major Siri AI upgrade with iOS 26.4 by March 2026

Apple is getting ready to launch a major upgrade to Siri by March 2026, and this time, it promises to be more than just a voice assistant. According to online reports, the new Siri will roll out with iOS 26.4, and it will be powered by advanced artificial intelligence.

This new version of Siri won't just answer simple questions or set alarms. Instead, it will understand context better, handle complex tasks, and even use on-screen content to give smarter responses. In short, Siri is becoming a lot more like ChatGPT or Google Assistant, but with a unique Apple twist.

Apple first showcased the new AI-powered Siri at its WWDC 2024 event and promoted it heavily with the iPhone 16. Many users were excited and expected to use the smarter Siri soon after buying their phones. But Apple announced a delay in March 2025, and since then, there has been a lot of speculation about when the update would finally arrive.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The main reason behind the delay was technical challenges. Apple engineers tried to combine the old Siri system with new AI features, but it didn't work well. In testing, this hybrid version failed about 33% of the time. So, Apple decided to rebuild Siri using its own large language model (LLM) to improve performance and reliability.

What to expect?

The new Siri will do more than just answer questions. It will act like a smart helper, understand your actions, and assist in real time. It can handle many tasks at once, such as setting reminders, sending messages, and opening apps using a single command. Apple is also working on a chatbot called Knowledge and a background mode called Siri Copilot that gives suggestions and helps with daily tasks.

What's next?

Apple says it's in no rush to release these features until they're fully ready. Executives have made it clear: they'd rather get it right than launch too soon and disappoint users. With competitors like Google and Microsoft pushing ahead in AI, Apple wants Siri to be both powerful and reliable.

If things go as planned, Apple users could finally see a smarter, more helpful Siri in early 2026, changing how we use our devices every day.