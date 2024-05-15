Dyson WashG1 wet floor cleaner launched: All details about India’s most advanced vacuum cleaner

Dyson has unveiled its latest creation: the Dyson WashG1, the company's first dedicated wet floor cleaner. Engineered for hygienic cleaning and maintenance, the WashG1 tackles wet and dry debris in one go, promising a barefoot clean feel.

Cutting-Edge Features

Equipped with highly absorbent microfibre filament rollers, the WashG1 counter-rotates to efficiently remove spills, debris, and dried-on stains. Dyson's new separation technology divides wet and dry debris at the source, ensuring hygienic disposal and maintenance. With a 1-litre clean water tank covering flooring up to 290m2, the WashG1 utilises a pulse-modulated hydration pump to precisely control and adjust water delivery to the microfibre rollers via 26 hydration points.

Charlie Park, Vice President of Dyson Home Engineering, highlights the significance of the WashG1 as Dyson's first dedicated wet machine. He emphasises the importance of wet cleaning for rehydrating and removing tough stains, and Dyson's commitment to addressing users' expectations for stain removal, pick-up performance, and floor finish.

Advanced Cleaning Technology

The WashG1's highly absorbent, counter-rotating rollers, powered by a pulse-modulated pump, distribute water evenly across 26 hydration points. With 64,800 filaments per cm2, these rollers effectively absorb liquid spills while enveloping dry dirt, debris, and hair. Dyson's pioneering separation technology ensures hygienic disposal by dividing debris and dirty water at the source.

Customised Hydration Control

Owners can select the level of hydration based on debris type, flooring, or personal preference, with low, medium, and high modes offering increased hydration levels. Each mode includes sensitivity settings for fine-tuning cleaning needs, along with a boost mode for tackling stubborn dirt and stains.

Maneuverability and Efficiency

The WashG1's rollers span the full width of the cleaner head, enabling edge-to-edge cleaning even in corners. With two motors spinning in opposite directions, the machine cleans effectively in both directions. Optimised for manoeuvrability, the WashG1 effortlessly glides while cleaning, with casters providing balance and support.

The Dyson WashG1 sets a new standard for wet floor cleaning with its advanced technology and user-friendly design. Whether removing tough stains or maintaining pristine floors, the WashG1 delivers exceptional performance and convenience.

