 Google Discover gets a new ‘games section’ along with several upgrades, check details here | Gadgets For You
Google rolls out new features for your space section under Discover. Here’s everything we know so far.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Jul 27 2024, 12:45 IST
It seems like Google is on a mission to revamp its platforms and services. Google Play Store is already making news about major upgrades and now Google's another platform Discover has come into light for updating the your space section. 

Google has reportedly been developing a “your space” section of Discover for several months and now it looks like the company is using the upgraded version to introduce new games. These changes can be observed by users who use the platform frequently. 

New features on your space section on Discover

As per the observations of 9to5 google, users can now spot the ‘Today's Teaser' card along with other new widgets related to weather, air quality, finance and sports. There is also a “Games with new content daily” card that can be found under the “Customize your space” option.

Apart from this, Google Discover has launched a “would you rather poll” which shows results after users vote with a related search offered by Google. This new Google discover game hit the platform last week. Users can participate and explore the game by visiting dailygames.discover.google.com.  The new launch seems like Google's effort in replicating the homepage experience with polls that engage users everyday.

Moreover, Google recently introduced an “Updates from search” card alongside “Summaries from the freshest top stories on your interests,” tab for users. The new card has a shape of a square card with a size of two space widgets stacked on top of each other. It has a gemini-esque gradient background and sparkles in the bottom right corner.

The feature can be used to search for any event and get the latest results. For example, when a user searches for Los Angeles Lakers, the search results will display ‘Team USA defeats Germany in exhibition game,” which is the latest news related to the typed keyword. 

Similarly, if one types in “United states men's national soccer team” in the updates from the search card, the results will display “France beats US in opening Olympics soccer match.” The users can get results similar to the way they get on Google's search homepage. 

Google Discover is a platform that curates content for users based on their personalized interests and choices based on their web activity. The upgraded features of your space tab on Discover are set to enhance the experience of users while surfing through the platform. 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 27 Jul, 12:45 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets