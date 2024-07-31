 Google Pixel Watch 3 image leaked ahead of launch: Smaller bezels, new features and what more you can expect | Gadgets For You
Home Gadgets For You Google Pixel Watch 3 image leaked ahead of launch: Smaller bezels, new features and what more you can expect

Google Pixel Watch 3 image leaked ahead of launch: Smaller bezels, new features and what more you can expect

Leaked images of Google Pixel Watch 3 which is set to launch on August 13 at the Made by Google event are creating buzz on the internet for showing the latest specs, features, battery and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Jul 31 2024, 10:58 IST
Google Pixel Watch 3 image leaked ahead of launch: Smaller bezels, new features and what more you can expect
Leaked renders of Pixel Watch 3 show slimmer bezels and new features ahead of launch on August 13. (Amazon)

Google Pixel Watch 3 will likely break cover alongside Pixel 9 at the Made by Google event on August 13. Ahead of the rumoured launch, leaked renders of the Pixel Watch 3 continue to flood the internet with new information. As we approach the launch event, new photos of Google Pixel Watch 3 have surfaced online, revealing key information about the upcoming smartwatch.

Google Pixel Watch 3 rumoured specifications

The latest images shared by Android Headlines revealed a set of new details about upcoming fitness features of Pixel Watch 3 as well as important details about the specifications and software updates.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
17% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹112,429₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900
Check details
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Talking about the hardware first, the leak displays the finest look of the bezel upgrades of Pixel Watch 3. While the 41mm model, the same as Pixel Watch 2 is equipped with 10% more screen because of smaller size of bezels, the 45 mm sized model is believed to have 40% more screen because of its larger size and slimmer bezels. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: Pixel 9 series launching soon: Google may bring this free ‘iPhone-like' feature, check details here

The leaked images of watches clearly display smaller bezels which are believed to be taken into account to address the feedback received for Pixel Watch 1 and 2.

Google's Actua display branding is coming to Pixel Watch 3. The display is about to increase from only 1,000 nits of peak brightness on Pixel Watch 2 to 2,000 nits on the latest Pixel Watch 3.

According to Google, the improved display will be ultra responsive. However, it is still unclear which update it is based upon. The company's footnote mentions “responsive display is not available for all content,” attributing that it might have a better refresh rate. Google is also reportedly updating the softwares of the upcoming Pixel Watch 3. This entails the introduction of a new app grid layout in WearOS. 

Also Read: Google Pixel 9 series likely to get this Apple Intelligence-like feature, redesigned Panorama mode: Check details

Google Pixel Watch 3: New features and battery

Google Maps app in the new Pixel Watch is believed to be supported by offline maps. The Wallet shows two new options namely “public transit” and “access” helping users to rely on their smartwatches for more activities than just payment transfers.

The Google Home app is also going to support a live feed facilitating reciprocal conversation for Google Nest cameras, which are completely functioning in the Home app. The upcoming Pixel Watch 3's pixel camera app is expected to have the capability to transition from photo to video recording modes.

Pixel Watch 3 will likely have 24 hours battery life just like its predecessors. However, Google will add the latest “Battery Saver” mode, expected to give a maximum of 36 hours of battery life. The 41 mm model also claims to offer 20% quicker charging.

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 10:57 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ Gen AI strike - Here’s why [Explained]
Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
best triple camera phones

10 best triple camera phones: Capturing life in high definition

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets