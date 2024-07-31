Google Pixel Watch 3 image leaked ahead of launch: Smaller bezels, new features and what more you can expect

Google Pixel Watch 3 will likely break cover alongside Pixel 9 at the Made by Google event on August 13. Ahead of the rumoured launch, leaked renders of the Pixel Watch 3 continue to flood the internet with new information. As we approach the launch event, new photos of Google Pixel Watch 3 have surfaced online, revealing key information about the upcoming smartwatch.



Google Pixel Watch 3 rumoured specifications

The latest images shared by Android Headlines revealed a set of new details about upcoming fitness features of Pixel Watch 3 as well as important details about the specifications and software updates.

Talking about the hardware first, the leak displays the finest look of the bezel upgrades of Pixel Watch 3. While the 41mm model, the same as Pixel Watch 2 is equipped with 10% more screen because of smaller size of bezels, the 45 mm sized model is believed to have 40% more screen because of its larger size and slimmer bezels.

The leaked images of watches clearly display smaller bezels which are believed to be taken into account to address the feedback received for Pixel Watch 1 and 2.

Google's Actua display branding is coming to Pixel Watch 3. The display is about to increase from only 1,000 nits of peak brightness on Pixel Watch 2 to 2,000 nits on the latest Pixel Watch 3.

According to Google, the improved display will be ultra responsive. However, it is still unclear which update it is based upon. The company's footnote mentions “responsive display is not available for all content,” attributing that it might have a better refresh rate. Google is also reportedly updating the softwares of the upcoming Pixel Watch 3. This entails the introduction of a new app grid layout in WearOS.

Google Pixel Watch 3: New features and battery

Google Maps app in the new Pixel Watch is believed to be supported by offline maps. The Wallet shows two new options namely “public transit” and “access” helping users to rely on their smartwatches for more activities than just payment transfers.

The Google Home app is also going to support a live feed facilitating reciprocal conversation for Google Nest cameras, which are completely functioning in the Home app. The upcoming Pixel Watch 3's pixel camera app is expected to have the capability to transition from photo to video recording modes.

Pixel Watch 3 will likely have 24 hours battery life just like its predecessors. However, Google will add the latest “Battery Saver” mode, expected to give a maximum of 36 hours of battery life. The 41 mm model also claims to offer 20% quicker charging.