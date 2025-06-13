India’s AI Industry to Grow Threefold, May Reach $17 Billion by 2027

India's artificial intelligence industry is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years. A recent report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) predicts that the market size may reach 17 billion dollars by 2027. This marks a sharp increase, as companies across the country begin using AI in larger and more meaningful ways.

What started as small pilot projects in many businesses has now turned into full-scale use of AI solutions. These technologies are being used to speed up decisions, improve customer service, and support innovation across fields like finance, healthcare, education, and retail.

How will this advancement shape India's tech future?

BCG believes that AI is now a critical part of business strategy, not just a helpful add-on. Indian companies are adopting AI to gain an edge over competitors and move ahead of traditional growth methods. As a result, India is fast becoming a key hub for AI development.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

India already has one of the largest pools of AI professionals in the world. More than 600,000 skilled workers are currently part of the country's AI workforce. That number could rise to over 1.25 million in the near future. Many of these professionals are helping to build solutions used by businesses around the globe.

Strong digital infrastructure has supported this growth. Government-backed tools such as Aadhaar for identity, UPI for digital payments, and ONDC for e-commerce have laid the foundation for a fast-moving tech environment. Over 2,000 AI startups have launched in the country in just the past three years.

Several Indian companies are already seeing strong results from their use of AI. For example, an online eyewear brand has started offering virtual try-ons using facial mapping. A digital audio platform has managed to cut down production costs by using AI to create audio content. In real estate, image recognition is helping to verify property listings more quickly.

To make the most of AI, BCG recommends focusing on people and processes as much as technology. Building cross-functional teams, setting up AI-focused units, and offering skill development are all essential steps. The report also stresses the need for ethical AI use and highlights the importance of managing change within organisations.

India's AI journey has just begun, and it is set to make a big impact globally in the years to come.