Release date : 22 January 2025

Galaxy S25 Plus

Galaxy S25 Plus is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 111,999 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Galaxy S25 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Galaxy S25 Plus now with free delivery.
Galaxy S25 Plus Price in India and other variants

The price for the Galaxy S25 Plus in India is Rs. 111,999 . This is the Galaxy S25 Plus base model with 256 GB / 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Navy, Silver Shadow, Blueblack, Coralred and Pinkgold. Market Status of Galaxy S25 Plus is Released. ...Read More

Galaxy S25 Plus Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (4nm)

Experience exceptional multitasking, seamless gaming, and enhanced efficiency, ensuring optimal thermal control for extended use.

camera
Camera
50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear, 12MP Front

Capture stunning photos and videos in 4K at 60 FPS, with impressive low-light performance and versatile zoom capabilities, perfect for social media sharing.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 12GB + UFS 4.0 256GB/512GB

Enhanced RAM ensures rapid app launches and smooth multitasking, while extensive storage allows for seamless access to files and media.

display
Display
6.7 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 120Hz

Enjoy vibrant colors and exceptional clarity with a high refresh rate that offers fluid browsing and excellent outdoor visibility.

battery
Battery
4900 mAh with 45W Fast Charging

Benefit from long-lasting battery life with quick charging capabilities, providing 65% power in just 30 minutes for uninterrupted usage.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for tech enthusiasts, gamers, and content creators who demand high performance, superb photography, and fluid multitasking.

Galaxy S25 Plus Summary

Galaxy S25 Plus

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25+ (Plus) is set to build upon the success of the previous S24+ model, offering Ultra-equivalent hardware and a sophisticated design that appeals to both tech enthusiasts and everyday users. As part of the Galaxy S25 series, the S25+ will bring significant upgrades in several key areas, including performance, camera, and AI capabilities, making it a top choice for those seeking robust performance without stepping into the Ultra territory. 

Galaxy S25+ Design and Display: A Refined Look

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ will feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate. The shift from curved edges to flat panels, which Samsung first introduced with the S21 series, continues with the S25+. This change is not just aesthetic; flat panels are more durable and offer longer-lasting performance.The phone’s design will be characterised by a rectangular form with rounded corners, and a flat aluminium frame that mirrors an iPhone-like appearance. This angular design will enhance the phone's ergonomics, making it feel more refined in hand. Although the rear camera design is likely to remain similar to the previous models, the sensor rings will have a new aesthetic, with the top ring being larger than the bottom.For colours, the Galaxy S25+ will be available in a range of fresh, sparkling shades including: Blue Black, Coral Red, Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, Pink Gold, Silver Shadow. 

 

Performance and Chipset: Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ will feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, built on a 3nm process. This new processor offers impressive 45% better CPU performance and a 44% increase in power efficiency compared to the previous generation. With an enhanced Adreno GPU, the device promises a 40% improvement in graphics performance and better power efficiency for gaming and graphic-heavy tasks.For RAM, the S25+ will offer 12GB of memory, with storage options of 256GB and 512GB, ensuring that you have ample space for apps, media, and games. 

Galaxy S25+ Camera: AI-Powered Photography

Samsung continues to focus on camera performance for its flagship models, and the Galaxy S25+ is no exception. The rear setup includes: 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom capabilities.The AI Zoom feature, powered by the Snapdragon Hexagon NPU, will offer enhanced low-light performance and sharper zoomed-in shots. This is particularly beneficial for those who love to capture detailed photographs or shoot in challenging lighting conditions. 

Battery and Charging: Power That Lasts All Day

The Galaxy S25+ will come with a 4,900mAh battery, identical to the previous generation, providing all-day battery life. Thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite's energy efficiency, users can expect improved power management, meaning the battery should last longer despite having a similar capacity to rivals with larger batteries. It will support 45W Super Fast Charging, ensuring the phone charges up quickly when you need it the most. 

Software: One UI 7 for a Smarter Experience

The Galaxy S25+ will run on One UI 7 based on Android 15, offering a range of new AI-powered features that improve productivity and device functionality. Generative AI tools, including AI writing assistance and enhanced task automation, are expected to streamline users’ day-to-day smartphone interactions. With 7 years of OS and security updates, the Galaxy S25+ will stay relevant and secure well into the future. 

Galaxy S25+ Price and Release Date

The Galaxy S25+ will likely start at around $999 (Rs. 74,999 in India) for the 256GB storage variant. However, due to potential price hikes in chip manufacturing and rising component costs, the price could go up to $1,099 for the higher storage variants.The phone is expected to be officially launched at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025, with availability shortly after the event. 

FAQs

 

When will the Samsung Galaxy S25+ be released?

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is expected to be launched on January 22, 2025, during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event. 

What is the expected price of the Samsung Galaxy S25+?

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is likely to start at $999 for the 256GB storage model, with possible price hikes due to rising component costs. 

What are the camera features of the Samsung Galaxy S25+?

The Galaxy S25+ will feature a 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. AI-powered features like AI Zoom will enhance zoomed-in shots and low-light performance. 

What processor will the Samsung Galaxy S25+ have?

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, providing 45% better CPU performance and 44% improved power efficiency compared to its predecessor. 

How long will the Galaxy S25+ receive software updates?

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ will be supported with 7 years of OS and security updates, ensuring the device stays updated with the latest features and security patches until 2031. 

What are the storage and RAM options for the Galaxy S25+?

The Galaxy S25+ will come with 12GB of RAM and two storage variants: 256GB and 512GB.

Galaxy S25 Plus: Key Specifications & Features

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Capacity

    4900 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W: 65 % in 30 minutes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Dual Pixel Phase Detection autofocus

  • Video Recording

    4k @ 60 FPS Full HD @ 30 FPS

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Front Camera

    12 MP

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Navy, Silver Shadow, Blueblack, Coralred, Pinkgold

  • Build Material

    Back: Gorilla Glass Victus 2

  • Weight

    190 grams

  • Width

    75.8 mm

  • Thickness

    7.3 mm

  • Height

    158.4 mm

  • Pixel Density

    513 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 1/1.56" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(13 mm focal length, 1/2.55" sensor size, 1.4µm pixel size)10 MP f/2.4, Telephoto Camera(67 mm focal length, 1/3.94" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus 2

  • Aspect Ratio

    19.5:9

  • Display Type

    Dynamic AMOLED 2x

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Launch Date

    January 22, 2025

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/be/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Graphics

    Adreno 830

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB / 512 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 223 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
