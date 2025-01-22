Galaxy S25 Plus

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25+ (Plus) is set to build upon the success of the previous S24+ model, offering Ultra-equivalent hardware and a sophisticated design that appeals to both tech enthusiasts and everyday users. As part of the Galaxy S25 series, the S25+ will bring significant upgrades in several key areas, including performance, camera, and AI capabilities, making it a top choice for those seeking robust performance without stepping into the Ultra territory.

Galaxy S25+ Design and Display: A Refined Look

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ will feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate. The shift from curved edges to flat panels, which Samsung first introduced with the S21 series, continues with the S25+. This change is not just aesthetic; flat panels are more durable and offer longer-lasting performance.The phone’s design will be characterised by a rectangular form with rounded corners, and a flat aluminium frame that mirrors an iPhone-like appearance. This angular design will enhance the phone's ergonomics, making it feel more refined in hand. Although the rear camera design is likely to remain similar to the previous models, the sensor rings will have a new aesthetic, with the top ring being larger than the bottom.For colours, the Galaxy S25+ will be available in a range of fresh, sparkling shades including: Blue Black, Coral Red, Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, Pink Gold, Silver Shadow.

Performance and Chipset: Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ will feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, built on a 3nm process. This new processor offers impressive 45% better CPU performance and a 44% increase in power efficiency compared to the previous generation. With an enhanced Adreno GPU, the device promises a 40% improvement in graphics performance and better power efficiency for gaming and graphic-heavy tasks.For RAM, the S25+ will offer 12GB of memory, with storage options of 256GB and 512GB, ensuring that you have ample space for apps, media, and games.

Galaxy S25+ Camera: AI-Powered Photography

Samsung continues to focus on camera performance for its flagship models, and the Galaxy S25+ is no exception. The rear setup includes: 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom capabilities.The AI Zoom feature, powered by the Snapdragon Hexagon NPU, will offer enhanced low-light performance and sharper zoomed-in shots. This is particularly beneficial for those who love to capture detailed photographs or shoot in challenging lighting conditions.

Battery and Charging: Power That Lasts All Day

The Galaxy S25+ will come with a 4,900mAh battery, identical to the previous generation, providing all-day battery life. Thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite's energy efficiency, users can expect improved power management, meaning the battery should last longer despite having a similar capacity to rivals with larger batteries. It will support 45W Super Fast Charging, ensuring the phone charges up quickly when you need it the most.

Software: One UI 7 for a Smarter Experience

The Galaxy S25+ will run on One UI 7 based on Android 15, offering a range of new AI-powered features that improve productivity and device functionality. Generative AI tools, including AI writing assistance and enhanced task automation, are expected to streamline users’ day-to-day smartphone interactions. With 7 years of OS and security updates, the Galaxy S25+ will stay relevant and secure well into the future.

Galaxy S25+ Price and Release Date

The Galaxy S25+ will likely start at around $999 (Rs. 74,999 in India) for the 256GB storage variant. However, due to potential price hikes in chip manufacturing and rising component costs, the price could go up to $1,099 for the higher storage variants.The phone is expected to be officially launched at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025, with availability shortly after the event.

FAQs

When will the Samsung Galaxy S25+ be released?

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is expected to be launched on January 22, 2025, during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event.

What is the expected price of the Samsung Galaxy S25+?

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is likely to start at $999 for the 256GB storage model, with possible price hikes due to rising component costs.

What are the camera features of the Samsung Galaxy S25+?

The Galaxy S25+ will feature a 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. AI-powered features like AI Zoom will enhance zoomed-in shots and low-light performance.

What processor will the Samsung Galaxy S25+ have?

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, providing 45% better CPU performance and 44% improved power efficiency compared to its predecessor.

How long will the Galaxy S25+ receive software updates?

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ will be supported with 7 years of OS and security updates, ensuring the device stays updated with the latest features and security patches until 2031.

What are the storage and RAM options for the Galaxy S25+?

The Galaxy S25+ will come with 12GB of RAM and two storage variants: 256GB and 512GB.