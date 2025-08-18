Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, the next instalment in the long-running FPS series, will not be launching on Nintendo Switch 2 when it comes out. According to a credible leaker, Black Ops 7 will arrive for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on November 14, 2025, but not on Switch 2. This means Nintendo players will have to wait a bit longer to play the game, despite Microsoft's previous announcement that Call of Duty games would release on Nintendo consoles simultaneously with other platforms.

Activision stated that work is ongoing to bring Black Ops 7 to Switch 2, but there is no specific release window for that. If this comes true, it will be the first time the Call of Duty series is available on a Nintendo console since Call of Duty: Ghosts for Wii U in 2013.

Price leaks indicate that the Standard Edition of Black Ops 7 will be set at $69.99 in the US and 79.99 Euros in Europe, matching the most typical AAA game pricing recently. More content includes a Vault Edition, which is expected to go for $99.99 or 109.99 Euros. Reports suggest that preorders will begin on August 20, following the official gameplay reveal at Gamescom 2025's Opening Night Live.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Black Ops 7 is developed by Treyarch and Raven Software. The single-player campaign takes place in the year 2035, with players taking on missions involving high-tech combat and psychological espionage. The Multiplayer and Zombies modes will also return, offering competitive and co-op matches. The first trailer was shown at the Xbox Games Showcase, introducing the main character, David Mason, and highlighting themes of psychological warfare and covert operations.

The reason why the game is not launching on Switch 2 at the time of release is due to delays in access to the new console's development kits. Reports indicate that Nintendo is very cautious in distributing the dev kits to third-party developers. This limited early access has slowed down the process of optimising and porting the game for the new hardware. Because of all this, developers need a bit more time to polish the game for the platform.

More game details and footage will be shared during Gamescom, which is expected to draw attention from fans and industry watchers looking for firsthand gameplay and official confirmation of the leaked information.