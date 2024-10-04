Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 4: 3 smart tips for beginners 

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 4: Are you to the world of Battle Royale games? If yes, then you must know that Garena Free Fire Max is one of the popular mobile games which offers an intense gameplay experience, high graphic settings, real-time warzone experiences, and much more. While for beginners the game could be confusing and overwhelming, however, once you get hold of the basics you start to enjoy playing. Check these 3 beginners' tips to play smartly during the battle.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 4: 3 tips for beginners

Loot management: One of the crucial things about Battle Royale games is efficient loot. Make sure to keep enough ammo, health supplies, gun attachments, and other necessary items so you don't have to loot every few minutes.

Since you are a new player, avoid getting into unnecessary flights and lay low to survive. Survival is the crucial thing in the game which could help you score rankings.

Lastly, learn to study the map carefully on where you land, and how you can stay inside of the play zone without avoiding the rush at the end moments. Also, with time you'll be able to judge the new play zones.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 4:

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 4: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

