Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: Know what’s Free Gun Skin Event
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: Know what the new Free Gun Skin Event is about and how players can win free gun skins.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: Free Fire Max is a four-squad game where every team member has an integral role to play. However, every squad must master the art of communication and synchronisation to effectively play the game and dominate enemy teams. Another interesting part of the game is events with free rewards and missions. This involves players completing certain missions to win free rewards. Garena has recently introduced the Free Gun Skin Event that enables players to win attractive-looking gun skin. Know more about the event and check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today.
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: About Free Gun Skin Event
The Free Gun Skin Event was rolled out on September 23 and it will stay live on the game till October 9, 2024. During the event players are required to play 20 matches every day to win 60 Shiny Stone Tokens which will empower them with a free gun skin. With the tokens, players can win AC80- Golden Roar skin, PARAFAL- Aurora Oni skin, and the MPS- Star Soul skin. Each of the mentioned could be redeemed for 60 tokens each. Therefore, players just have to collect tokens. On the other hand, players can also win free in-game rewards by redeeming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27:
FF2B-3GHJ-5TRE
FF7T-RD2S-QA9F
FFB2-GH3K-JL56
FFQ1-SW9D-VR3T
FFR3-GT5Y-JH76
FF6Y-H3BF-D7VT
FF0M-K9UJ-8I7Y
FFR4-G3HM-5YJN
FF1V-2CB3-4ERT
FF9C-X7S2-W1ER
FF5T-GB9V-4C3X
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71727408339400