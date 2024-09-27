 Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: Know what’s Free Gun Skin Event | Gaming
Home Gaming Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: Know what’s Free Gun Skin Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: Know what’s Free Gun Skin Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: Know what the new Free Gun Skin Event is about and how players can win free gun skins. 

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 27 2024, 09:12 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: Know what’s Free Gun Skin Event
Redeem codes for Garena Free Fire are available, while the OB30 update will help improve and enhance user experience while playing the game. Garena Free Fire Max is also expected to release later today.  (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: Free Fire Max is a four-squad game where every team member has an integral role to play. However, every squad must master the art of communication and synchronisation to effectively play the game and dominate enemy teams. Another interesting part of the game is events with free rewards and missions. This involves players completing certain missions to win free rewards. Garena has recently introduced the Free Gun Skin Event that enables players to win attractive-looking gun skin. Know more about the event and check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: About Free Gun Skin Event

The Free Gun Skin Event was rolled out on September 23 and it will stay live on the game till October 9, 2024. During the event players are required to play 20 matches every day to win 60 Shiny Stone Tokens which will empower them with a free gun skin. With the tokens, players can win AC80- Golden Roar skin, PARAFAL- Aurora Oni skin, and the MPS- Star Soul skin. Each of the mentioned could be redeemed for 60 tokens each. Therefore, players just have to collect tokens. On the other hand, players can also win free in-game rewards by redeeming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27:

FF2B-3GHJ-5TRE

FF7T-RD2S-QA9F

FFB2-GH3K-JL56

FFQ1-SW9D-VR3T

FFR3-GT5Y-JH76

FF6Y-H3BF-D7VT

FF0M-K9UJ-8I7Y

FFR4-G3HM-5YJN

FF1V-2CB3-4ERT

FF9C-X7S2-W1ER

FF5T-GB9V-4C3X

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 09:12 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets