Latest Tech News Gaming Grab gaming consoles at discounted rates during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 72% off

Grab gaming consoles at discounted rates during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 72% off

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025 makes gaming consoles more accessible than ever, offering deep discounts across all price brackets.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 16 2025, 16:15 IST
gaming consoles
Big discounts, cashbacks, and bundled deals make top consoles irresistibly affordable at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale (AI-generated)

This year's Amazon Great Indian Festival brings out India's biggest-ever lineup of gaming consoles, suiting all kinds of players and budgets. You'll find everything from pocket-friendly handhelds meant for classic retro titles to hybrid and next-gen consoles for family gaming nights and serious solo sessions. There are compact portables, fully loaded Nintendo Switches, advanced Meta Quest VR headsets, and flagship PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S units packed with 4K support, huge libraries, and festival discounts. Whether you're picking a starter device for younger players or upgrading to a premium gaming hub for cinematic graphics, the sale's wide range of tech covers every need. Instant cashback, no-cost EMI, and exchange offers make it easier to get into gaming, or upgrade your setup. This year, finding the right console is simply a matter of matching your playstyle and budget with the best deal on Amazon.

Bank offers and EMI options

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, most gaming consoles, including handhelds and flagship devices, feature instant discounts and multiple EMI options. HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card holders can get up to 3,000 off on select models, making premium consoles more accessible. No Cost EMI is available on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, often starting from as low as 6,667 per month for six months on mid and high-end options. Bajaj Finserv EMI cards and Amazon Pay Later are widely accepted, with interest savings or cashback noted on product pages. Many listings also mention up to 1,499 cashback as Amazon Pay balance when you pay with select cards.

B0FKPYJKFG-1
B0F6N212VV-1
B0DKJWT86H-1
B0DQPZJTTH-1
B0CXQVCJWK-1
B0FR4PYYTN-1
B0DX2563TN-1
B0DHZ4MRYG-1
B0FFBLFF6W-1
B0FSDP2TG4-1
B0CY5QW186-1
B0F2GYMC8H-1

Gaming consoles under 5000

If you're searching for gaming consoles under 5000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you'll find several pocket-friendly options ideal for casual and retro gaming. Models like Toytonic Handheld 520, VikriDA, and BattAkuus bring 500+ built-in games, rechargeable batteries, and portable screens. They're perfect for nostalgic arcade fun, travel, or gifting younger gamers, offering instant entertainment without breaking the bank. Shop limited-time deals and enjoy festival savings while gaming on the go.

B0DRSRVQ4C-2
B0FS21N272-2
B0FKPYJKFG-2
B0F6N212VV-2
B0FRG5HJ22-2
B0CNYPYZTZ-2
B0D4KBSDRC-2
B0DM9RGGFN-2
B0CVL2R27B-2
B0CZ7LNLP9-2
B0DKJWT86H-2
B0DSBY68FK-2

Gaming consoles under 10,000

Top deals this festive season on Amazon India include feature-rich handheld consoles packed with retro favourites, Bluetooth support, and multiplayer options. Models such as RG35XX, EvoFox Game Box, and GSH Handheld offer customisable emulators and vibrant screens for seamless gaming on the go. Enjoy hot offers, fast delivery, and unique bundles during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. These consoles are ideal as budget gifts and perfect for casual gamers wanting portable entertainment without splurging.

B0F2MY4NZZ-3
B0F2MWG4YG-3
B0F4D81GS8-3
B0CY9169L2-3
B0DQPZJTTH-3
B0CXQVCJWK-3
B0D78ZLLZZ-3
B0FRF32J6R-3
B0FR4PYYTN-3
B0F32WBTMQ-3
B0DSBY68FK-3

Gaming consoles under 20,000

Step up your game this festive season with portable consoles that deliver more features, sharper graphics, and greater storage. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, deals feature names like GKD Pixel, RG35XXSP, and Anbernic, all offering powerful processors, Bluetooth, streaming support, and extensive emulator compatibility. These models cater to retro lovers and modern gamers alike, with impressive displays and customisation options, perfect for anyone wanting solid on-the-go performance without spending on premium international brands.

B0DX2563TN-4
B0DHZ4MRYG-4
B0D8Q3RCWT-4
B0D78X2TBP-4
B0D8V38R84-4
B0DPLSZ2MT-4
B0DRSFHSRB-4
B0CTVJBWQX-4
B0CRRYK75Z-4
B0DS62FC7V-4
B0DSVRFKT4-4

Premium gaming consoles

For serious gamers seeking flagship tech during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the best deals span PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Meta Quest VR, and next-gen handhelds like MICROMINI and Triple Arcade. With stunning OLED displays, ultra-fast processors, immersive VR, and vast storage, these premium consoles deliver cutting-edge graphics, smooth gameplay, and huge title libraries. Enjoy bundled offers, extended warranties, and festival cashbacks on the highest-rated global gaming platforms, built for immersive home entertainment or competitive online play.

B0FFBKXF81-5
B0D31QHZQ5-5
B0FFBLFF6W-5
B0CTX1PWRM-5
B098TNW7NM-5
B0FFH66PJF-5
B0FSDP2TG4-5
B0FGV4DPDD-5
B0CY5HVDS2-5
B0CY5QW186-5
B0F2GYMC8H-5
B0CD1JTBSC-5

FAQs on gaming consoles

What’s the best console for family gaming fun?

The Nintendo Switch OLED and Xbox Series S are perfect for multiplayer, all-ages fun with intuitive games and excellent local co-op experiences.

Can I connect gaming consoles to a regular HD TV?

Absolutely, all major consoles like PS5, Xbox, and Switch connect to any television with an HDMI port, no need for a fancy display.

Is an extended warranty worth it for a gaming console?

Definitely, extended warranties cover repairs after the standard warranty expires, saving on expensive service if issues pop up later.

Do premium consoles support 4K gaming?

Yes, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S offer true 4K and HDR gaming, delivering richer graphics and smoother performance on supported TVs.

Are physical game discs still relevant?

Yes, while digital stores are popular, physical discs let you resell, share, or build a collection, and often cost less during sales.
View More

Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 16:15 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak
Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets