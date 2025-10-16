This year's Amazon Great Indian Festival brings out India's biggest-ever lineup of gaming consoles, suiting all kinds of players and budgets. You'll find everything from pocket-friendly handhelds meant for classic retro titles to hybrid and next-gen consoles for family gaming nights and serious solo sessions. There are compact portables, fully loaded Nintendo Switches, advanced Meta Quest VR headsets, and flagship PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S units packed with 4K support, huge libraries, and festival discounts. Whether you're picking a starter device for younger players or upgrading to a premium gaming hub for cinematic graphics, the sale's wide range of tech covers every need. Instant cashback, no-cost EMI, and exchange offers make it easier to get into gaming, or upgrade your setup. This year, finding the right console is simply a matter of matching your playstyle and budget with the best deal on Amazon.

Bank offers and EMI options

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, most gaming consoles, including handhelds and flagship devices, feature instant discounts and multiple EMI options. HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card holders can get up to ₹3,000 off on select models, making premium consoles more accessible. No Cost EMI is available on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, often starting from as low as ₹6,667 per month for six months on mid and high-end options. Bajaj Finserv EMI cards and Amazon Pay Later are widely accepted, with interest savings or cashback noted on product pages. Many listings also mention up to ₹1,499 cashback as Amazon Pay balance when you pay with select cards.

Gaming consoles under ₹ 5000

If you're searching for gaming consoles under ₹5000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you'll find several pocket-friendly options ideal for casual and retro gaming. Models like Toytonic Handheld 520, VikriDA, and BattAkuus bring 500+ built-in games, rechargeable batteries, and portable screens. They're perfect for nostalgic arcade fun, travel, or gifting younger gamers, offering instant entertainment without breaking the bank. Shop limited-time deals and enjoy festival savings while gaming on the go.

Gaming consoles under ₹ 10,000

Top deals this festive season on Amazon India include feature-rich handheld consoles packed with retro favourites, Bluetooth support, and multiplayer options. Models such as RG35XX, EvoFox Game Box, and GSH Handheld offer customisable emulators and vibrant screens for seamless gaming on the go. Enjoy hot offers, fast delivery, and unique bundles during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. These consoles are ideal as budget gifts and perfect for casual gamers wanting portable entertainment without splurging.

Gaming consoles under ₹ 20,000

Step up your game this festive season with portable consoles that deliver more features, sharper graphics, and greater storage. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, deals feature names like GKD Pixel, RG35XXSP, and Anbernic, all offering powerful processors, Bluetooth, streaming support, and extensive emulator compatibility. These models cater to retro lovers and modern gamers alike, with impressive displays and customisation options, perfect for anyone wanting solid on-the-go performance without spending on premium international brands.

Premium gaming consoles

For serious gamers seeking flagship tech during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the best deals span PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Meta Quest VR, and next-gen handhelds like MICROMINI and Triple Arcade. With stunning OLED displays, ultra-fast processors, immersive VR, and vast storage, these premium consoles deliver cutting-edge graphics, smooth gameplay, and huge title libraries. Enjoy bundled offers, extended warranties, and festival cashbacks on the highest-rated global gaming platforms, built for immersive home entertainment or competitive online play.

FAQs on gaming consoles What’s the best console for family gaming fun? The Nintendo Switch OLED and Xbox Series S are perfect for multiplayer, all-ages fun with intuitive games and excellent local co-op experiences. Can I connect gaming consoles to a regular HD TV? Absolutely, all major consoles like PS5, Xbox, and Switch connect to any television with an HDMI port, no need for a fancy display. Is an extended warranty worth it for a gaming console? Definitely, extended warranties cover repairs after the standard warranty expires, saving on expensive service if issues pop up later. Do premium consoles support 4K gaming? Yes, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S offer true 4K and HDR gaming, delivering richer graphics and smoother performance on supported TVs. Are physical game discs still relevant? Yes, while digital stores are popular, physical discs let you resell, share, or build a collection, and often cost less during sales. View More

Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.