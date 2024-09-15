 4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under ₹7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more | Gaming News
4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more

Looking for a feature-rich and reliable mechanical keyboard under 7,000? Check this curated list to get started.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
Updated on: Sep 15 2024, 22:16 IST
Mechanical gaming keybaords
Nowadays, you don't need to spend 20,000– 25,000 or more to get a quality mechanical gaming keyboard. (Amazon/RK)

Best mechanical keyboards under 7,000: It's 2024, and you don't need to break the bank to get a good mechanical keyboard. While you might not achieve the most satisfying ‘thock' under 7,000, the available keyboards are reliable and offer great value. With some tape, foam mods, and a bit of lubing, there's nothing you can't improve. So, here are four of the best mechanical keyboards you can buy in India under 7,000.

Redragon K616 Fizz PRO 60%

If you're looking for a gaming mechanical keyboard, the Redragon K616 Fizz is a reliable board that will enhance your accuracy and response. It features a 60% layout—so it's not ideal for typing, but the best part is the hot-swappable red switches, allowing you to customise your keyboard as you wish. Additionally, the keyboard is popular among modders, so you can freely apply your tape and foam mods. You can connect in three ways: via Bluetooth, using the 2.4GHz WiFi dongle, or with a wired connection.

RK ROYAL KLUDGE RK100

Royal Kludge has been producing reliable mechanical keyboards for a while now, and this model is no exception. It offers three connection modes: 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and wired. The hot-swappable red switches provide good sound quality for the price. With the right mods and some lube, this keyboard can sound quite ‘thocky'. However, bear in mind that this is a 96% layout, so if you prefer something more compact, this may not be the best choice for you.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless

The main advantage of the Razer BlackWidow V3 is the yellow switches, which are effortless to use and particularly handy for gaming. Razer is also renowned for its RGB effects, making this one of the best-looking keyboards on this list. And, of course, being Tenkeyless, it allows for a minimal setup.

Redragon K621 Horus TKL RGB Mechanical Keyboard

Redragon K621 Horus TKL RGB mechanical keyboard comes in an 80% layout and includes options for setting macros, along with a dedicated function row for media control. Unlike the other keyboards on this list, it features low-profile mechanical switches with short actuation. You have the option to connect via 2.4GHz, wired, or Bluetooth.

First Published Date: 15 Sep, 22:16 IST
