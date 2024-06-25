5 must-play RPGs that you can’t afford to miss in 2024: Persona 3 Reload, Stellar Blade, and more

The year 2024 has been exceptional for the role-playing games genre, offering a diverse array of titles catering to all tastes—from the tactical turn-based delights of Persona 3 Reload to the fast-paced excitement of Stellar Blade. Here, we have curated a list of 5 role-playing games that are essential plays this year. Listed in no particular order and spanning various platforms:

Persona 3 Reload - Multiplatform

A remake of the original 2006 Persona 3, originally released on the PlayStation 2. For those who missed out on the original, Persona 3 Reload offers an opportunity to experience it with modern visuals, refined controls, and numerous updates that enhance gameplay convenience. Fans of the Persona series will feel right at home with its fun turn-based JRPG mechanics. It is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Stellar Blade - PS5

Stellar Blade excels in several areas: its robust combat system, immersive visuals, and a compelling storyline accompanied by an exceptional soundtrack. What truly sets it apart is its ability to seamlessly blend genres, offering a Soulslike experience that draws players into its linear narrative. Plus, the challenging boss battles, even on story mode, make it a must-have for PS5 enthusiasts seeking a true gaming challenge.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - PS5

As a direct sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake for the PS5, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demands serious commitment, offering hundreds of hours of gameplay. Square Enix has elevated the experience with Rebirth, building upon the success of FF7 Remake with an evolving storyline that sees players once again battling corporate forces to save the planet. With memorable characters and a meticulously detailed world, this JRPG masterpiece is not to be missed.

Additionally, while we are at it, consider exploring Final Fantasy XVI as well, if you haven't already—it is a blend of epic storytelling and engaging gameplay that will remind you of Game of Thrones.

Fallout 4 - Multiplatform

Fallout 4 has received a current-gen update—bringing 60fps gameplay, and improved visuals. This has revitalised the post-apocalyptic RPG with improved performance across consoles. While always enjoyable on PC, the console version has historically suffered from bugs and performance issues, but that has now been rectified.

The inspiration behind the Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime, this adventure brings players into a devastated wasteland, following a journey of separation and survival amidst a myriad of unexpected twists and memorable characters. Remember, this is a quintessential Bethesda experience that action RPG enthusiasts will thoroughly enjoy.

Stardew Valley - Multiplatform

Picture yourself immersed in farm life, bidding farewell to your toxic corporate job, encountering kind strangers, dating freely, cultivating crops, and savoring slow mornings—this is the beautiful dream that Stardew Valley beautifully portrays. It's a gripping game that will consume countless hours of your time.

We have specially mentioned Stardew Valley here because it's now accessible through the Apple Arcade subscription—enabling a broader audience to discover it. Plus, recent updates have introduced fresh areas to explore and new quests to undertake, improving an already rich experience. For the best gameplay experience, we recommend opting for the console or PC versions due to their superior controls.