5 Top PlayStation emulators for Android to relive classic games anytime, anywhere

Want to relive classic PlayStation games on your Android device? Check out these top emulators that bring retro gaming to your fingertips with ease and performance.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 26 2025, 12:33 IST
PlayStation State of Play: Days Gone Remastered, Saros, and other exciting unveils
1/5 Days Gone Remastered, as the name suggests, is a remaster of the original game that was released in 2019 for the PS4. It is set to launch on the PlayStation 5 on 25th April 2025. The remaster brings improved graphical fidelity, Tempest 3D audio support, and DualSense features. Additionally, there is new content, including a survival arcade mode, an assault permadeath mode, and more. The best part? Current owners of the game can upgrade to this new version for just $10. (PlayStation)
PlayStation emulators
2/5 Saros is the next game from Housemarque. The studio rose to fame with Returnal on the PS5, and now it is back with this brand-new title, which is set to launch on the PS5 in 2026. Players will take on the role of Arjun Devraj, who is stranded in a lost-world colony on Carcosa under an ominous eclipse. From the looks of it, Soros has a roguelike structure similar to Returnal. (PlayStation)
3/5 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater finally has a release date. The game will launch on the PS5 on August 28. Konami has also released a brand-new trailer, which includes the first look at the Cobra Unit. (Konami)
4/5 Lies of P: Overture is a prequel to the 2023 action RPG Lies of P. The game is set in the city of Krat before its collapse. It will launch this summer on PS5 and PS4.
5/5 Mind’s Eye is an action-adventure game featuring a protagonist named Jacob Diaz. It is set in the fictional Americana city of Red Rock. The game is set to launch this summer on PS5.
Play classic PlayStation games on Android using these five emulators with different features and compatibility. (Pexels)

The PlayStation era introduced some of the most memorable games, and while the original console might be a thing of the past, its legacy continues through emulation. Android devices now offer a way to relive those experiences, making it possible to play classic PlayStation titles without the need for old hardware. Several emulators are available, each with different features and compatibility. Here are five PlayStation emulators that can help bring retro gaming to Android.

1. ePSXe

ePSXe provides a straightforward setup and stable performance. It includes features like split-screen mode, customisable controls, save and load states, and hardware controller support. OpenGL-enhanced graphics improve the visual experience, and plugins offer additional customisation. While the app requires a one-time purchase, it delivers a reliable experience for those looking for an easy-to-use emulator.

GTA 6: Ex-Rockstar designer reveals key challenges in open world games and how to keep players engaged

2. DuckStation

DuckStation offers broad compatibility with PlayStation games and includes features like save states and hardware controller support. It also enhances graphics with OpenGL and Vulkan rendering, widescreen support, and texture filtering. Up to eight controllers can be connected, making it a good choice for multiplayer gaming. The emulator balances performance and additional features, making it a strong option for PlayStation emulation on Android.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date expected to be announced soon

3. My Boy!

Although primarily a Game Boy Advance emulator, My Boy! includes features that make it a useful option for PlayStation fans. The app has a free version, while some settings require a paid upgrade. It offers extensive customisation, accurate touchscreen controls, and smooth game performance. With minimal crashes and a responsive interface, it delivers a consistent emulation experience.

4. Lemuroid

Lemuroid works as a multi-console emulator, supporting PlayStation and other gaming systems. It uses Libretro cores, similar to RetroArch, and includes cloud save syncing, save states, and hardware controller support. While there is a learning curve, once set up, it offers a reliable way to play classic PlayStation games. The app provides an accessible option for those looking to emulate multiple systems on a single platform.

New God of War side-story set in Greek Mythology expected to be released later this year

5. RetroArch

RetroArch supports multiple consoles, including PlayStation. Unlike other emulators, it requires individual downloads for each system as plugins, making the setup process more complex. However, once configured, it provides a wide range of customisation options and consistent performance. The PlayStation core within RetroArch is stable, and since it is open-source, the app is free to use.

Epic Games Store now offers free Android games every week: Here's how to claim free title

Each of these emulators offers a different approach to PlayStation gaming on Android. Depending on preferences for ease of use, customisation, or multi-console support, users can find a suitable option to relive classic titles on modern devices.

First Published Date: 26 Mar, 12:33 IST
