6 Classic Star Wars games return on GOG with huge discounts ahead of Star Wars Day

GOG has added six classic Star Wars games to its preservation program with major discounts, just ahead of the upcoming Star Wars Day celebration. Read on to know more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 29 2025, 16:57 IST
classic Star Wars games
GOG adds six classic Star Wars games to its preservation program with discounts ahead of Star Wars Day. (GOG.com)

In anticipation of Star Wars Day on May 4, GOG has expanded its preservation program with the addition of six iconic Star Wars titles. These games have been updated to ensure smooth gameplay on modern PCs and come with a 75 percent discount for a limited time. Here's a closer look at the newly added games.

According to the Gamespot report, the game bundle includes several classic Star Wars titles, most of which focus on the original trilogy. The X-Wing and TIE Fighter games, which were popular when they first launched, let players immerse themselves in the galactic conflict from the cockpits of famous starfighters. The Rebel Assault games, released in the early '90s, were among the first titles to fully utilise CD-ROM drives, making them a significant part of gaming history.

Dark Forces Remastered

One of the notable additions is Dark Forces, a first-person shooter adventure that was recently remastered by Nightdive Studios. This remastered version offers updated gameplay, high-resolution textures, and gamepad support, making it the ideal option for those looking for a modern experience. However, it comes at a higher price, even with a 45 percent discount. For those preferring the original version, it is available at a much lower cost, which offers a more retro experience to players.

Additional Deals and Bundles

Alongside these new additions, GOG is also offering several other Star Wars titles at discounted prices. Bundles featuring a range of Star Wars games from different eras are also available. For instance, the strategy bundle includes games like Galactic Battlegrounds, Empire at War, and Force Commander, while the RPG bundle offers the popular Knights of the Old Republic games for just $4.25 (approximately Rs. 362).

Fans can also purchase these games individually, each with a 75 percent discount GOG games are DRM-free, which makes them easy to install on multiple devices, whether it's your primary PC, a backup machine, or a mobile device like the ROG Ally, so you can enjoy a quick Star Wars session anytime.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 16:57 IST
