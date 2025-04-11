7 Most crazy GTA 5 PC mods to try now while you wait for GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) has been a staple in gaming for years, but if you're still playing the vanilla version, you're missing out on some of the most mind-blowing mods that can take your gameplay to new heights. With GTA 6 around the corner, now might be the best time to dive into the world of mods. These mods completely transform the way you experience Los Santos, adding new elements that make every street corner feel fresh. Whether you're into superheroes, or zombies, or just want to break the rules, here are seven of the most insane GTA V mods that have made their mark on the community.

Simple Zombies

If you've ever imagined surviving a zombie apocalypse in the open world of GTA V, the Simple Zombies mod brings that vision to life. It lets you experience a world overrun by the undead, where you can scavenge for supplies, fight off hordes, and team up with others for survival. With its crafting and fortification mechanics, the mod introduces a thrilling new layer to the game, perfect for those craving a fresh challenge in a familiar setting.



Iron Man Mark V Armor

Everyone's wondered what it would be like to suit up as Iron Man and take on the streets of Los Santos. With the Iron Man Mark V Armor mod, you can do just that. The mod gives you the ability to fly, unleash repulsor beams, and battle enemies like a superhero. Customisable armour colours and a custom HUD make this mod an experience you don't want to miss, even if you're not a Marvel fan.

Menyoo 2.0

Simple isn't always better in GTA V. With the Menyoo 2.0 mod, you can manipulate the world around you. This mod lets you teleport across the map, spawn vehicles, and change the weather. It gives players complete control, letting you create chaos or peace on your terms. If you're looking for a mod that enhances freedom, this one is a must-try.

GTA 5 Redux

For those who want a more realistic version of Los Santos, GTA 5 Redux is the go-to mod. It completely overhauls the visuals, adding 4K textures, enhanced lighting, and more realistic vehicle handling. This mod improves everything from the city's look to the police system, providing a comprehensive package that elevates the entire GTA V experience.

Map Editor

The Map Editor mod allows you to get creative with the world of GTA V. Unlike the restrictions in GTA Online's map editor, this mod gives you full control over your environment in single-player mode. You can spawn objects, create custom maps, and build unique game modes. It's perfect for players who want to design their own version of Los Santos.

Realistic Dispatch Mod

If the vanilla police system isn't challenging enough, the Realistic Dispatch Mod amps up the AI and police behaviour. It makes law enforcement more aggressive, with faster response times and a more strategic chase system. Expect police car formations and a longer-lasting wanted level, making your criminal escapades much more intense.

Vehicle Cannon

For those who prefer chaos, the Vehicle Cannon mod is an explosion of fun. It adds a cannon that shoots vehicles at high speeds, turning Los Santos into a battleground of flying cars. Whether you're targeting pedestrians or just wreaking havoc, this mod delivers pure destruction.

With GTA 6 still in development, these mods can offer players a renewed GTA 5 experience. They bring variety, unpredictability, and custom playstyles to one of gaming's most iconic open worlds.