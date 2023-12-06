Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak

The first trailer of the Grand Theft Auto VI was leaked before the official release from Rockstar Games. As a result, the gaming company had to release the GTA 6 trailer itself earlier than scheduled. However, even after the leak, the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer broke the viewership record on YouTube by gaining over 99 million views and it's still counting. The new season of the game brings various new features along with a new female protagonist Lucia. Know about the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer YouTube views here.

GTA 6 trailer YouTube views

The Grand Theft Auto VI trailer has now crossed 99 million views and in the first 24 hours, it received 85 million views, which broke the video record once held by MrBeast, reported Tech Crunch. The views are very close to BTS music video record which received 108 million views in 24 hours.

The GTA new season has gained much attention as the previous season was launched almost 10 years back. Now, the hype for GTA 6 is massive and from the trailer views, we can speculate how many players are waiting for the game to be launched.

As of now, Grand Theft Auto VI is speculated to launch in 2025, therefore, players have to wait for a long time to experience the first female protagonist, Lucia, Bonnie and Clyde-like story, and more which is yet to be revealed.

What's new in Grand Theft Auto VI?

According to the released trailer, the Rockstar Games has brought back Vice City. The city was first introduced in 2002, now it brings back the virtual Miami theme city back to the game. There are two new protagonists, one is Lucia and the other unnamed male character. As per leaks, his name is speculated to be Jason. There was a hint of a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship as the two characters committed multiple crimes together.